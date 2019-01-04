Calling all lost souls

Reorge Randall -

You are going to want to read this if you haven’t yet made a decision to acknowledge Jesus Christ is Lord over your life. If you haven’t yet surrendered your will, your pride, your failures, and your future to the One who fully knows you, and yet, still loves you. Your maker is the only One who has the ability to help you rise up from defeat and overcome daily in this life.

Today is a new day, a new opportunity to hear God calling you to Himself, to start a new life. Although there will come a time that it’s too late, right now you once again you have a chance to make things right with your creator, and secure His blessings on you and your life.

God through the prophet Isaiah said, “Come now, and let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow…” (Isa. 1:18).

This compelling invitation from God, to reason together, to converse with Him about our relationship problem with Him, is most benevolent of Him. Then to hold out hope for reconciliation and forgiveness, and a cleansed new life; to start over again is thrilling as we consider what we really deserve. Here’s were I want to scream out to you that right — now there is hope! There is great supernatural life-changing hope for each lost soul who will turn to the Savior.

II Corinthians 6:2 “For He said, I have heard you in a time acceptable, and in the day of salvation I have helped you: Behold, now is the acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” While your attention is on this most important matter of your eternal soul’s final destination, make a decision for Jesus Christ. Before the devil distracts you with the things of this world, or your faith is choked by the cares or pleasures of this life (Luke 8:12-14) respond now.

Lamentations 3:22-25 “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassion fails not. They are new every morning: great is Thy faithfulness…therefore I will hope in Him. The Lord is good unto all them that wait for Him, to the soul that seeks Him.”

In II Peter 3:18 God’s Word says that God “is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” He puts up with a lot from us, for a long time, because of His great love and mercy. He works on our hearts through the Gospel, His Spirit, by trials, correction and reward, teaching us to submit to His divine wisdom and perfect plan. This shaping of our lives is to bring us to repentance and faith in Christ the Savior of our soul.

Repentance defined is the pain and regret a person feels for their offences to God; repentance is a change of mind, bringing about a change in moral direction; a conversion from sin to God.

Romans 5:8,10 “But God commended His love toward us, that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us…for if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.” Isa.53:6 declares, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” Romans 2:4 …”the goodness of God leads you to repentance”.

God’s amazing love for His creature compelled Him to divinely intervene in the history of mankind, with a way of salvation, a way of forgiveness, a way of redemption for man’s fallen nature and continual failure, that we might be spiritually born again, to be reborn righteous.

There is only one way. Jesus said “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no one comes to the Father but by Me.” How fortunate for you and I that Jesus, God’s Son came “to seek and to save those that are lost.”(Luke 19:10) Jesus is that kind Shepherd Who compels you to come home to His fold. You don’t need to remain lost. You can be found in Him. Romans 10:13 “For whoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Call out to Jesus now, Because He hears you, and will save you!

This call to Christ also comes with a dire warning. If the lost and rebellious never does come to repentance and faith in God’s way of salvation, they surely will perish. If we in our pride and foolishness refuse to receive His redemption, we remain an enemy of God, and will have Hell to pay, in the Lake of Fire, in eternal judgment (Matt.13:40-42, Rev. 20:14-15, 21:8).

John 3:18-20,36 “He that believes on Him is not condemned: but he that believes not is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. …And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil…He that believes on the Son has everlasting life: and he that believes not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abides on him.”

Jesus reasons with all that will listen, “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26) This life is short. The judgment is forever.

Lost soul, Jesus is longing to save you from your sin, and it’s wages. He’s calling you now. Please answer now. With the free will He’s given you, it’s time to choose.

Romans 3:23 “For the wages of sin is death; but, the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Reorge Randall

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.

