A Christ-like approach to conflict

In February 1904 a large statue of Christ was constructed on the peaks of the Andes mountains that border the countries of Argentina and Chile. The figure of Christ with one hand stretched out and the other gripping a slender cross was dubbed, “Christ of the Andes.” This monument marked a pledge between the two neighboring countries that as long as the statue stood there would be peace among them.
Unfortunately, soon after the sculpture was erected, the Chileans began to protest that they had been slighted. Their grievance was that the figure of Christ had its back turned to Chile. Tempers flared and the tension seemed ready to spill over. Fortunately, an editorial in a Chilean newspaper cast a new perspective on the situation that saved the day. The author of the article simply suggested that “The people of Argentina need more watching over than the Chileans.”
As humorous as this story is, the conflict we face in our day-to-day life rarely leaves a smile on our faces. Our world seems to be filled with broken marriages, strained friendships, and relational wounds which have festered sometimes for years. Most of us learn very early on that our interactions with others can invite pain into our lives.
Because of this, we learn various methods to protect ourselves from this pain. Some cower and capitulate to others, and some assert their will and demand that people accommodate them. Regardless of what “tools” you’ve grown accustomed to using, most of us in our attempt to avoid the pain of conflict have caused just as much hurt to ourselves and others. This is because our best intentions apart from Christ will always lead us to create even bigger problems.
So, over the next few weeks, I would like to share with you some biblical principles concerning conflicts we commonly face and how Christ shows us a better way of navigating these choppy seas. In doing so, not only will we become peacemakers in our relationships, but we’ll also display Christ to those around us. It is then that we’ll embody the words of the apostle Paul, “Become complete. Be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you.” (2 Cor. 13:11).
The first biblical principle we must remember if we’re going to approach conflict in a Christ-like manner is: There is a God and we’re not Him. Some may think that it’s too obvious and simple to be helpful, while others may be confused as to how that relates to our role in conflict; but it is foundational. This principle means that we are neither in control of everything nor do we have all the facts. That rests solely in God’s omnipotent hands.
While many of us may know that we are not God, nor do we control or know all things; however, in our daily lives we often function as though these things were true of us. We nag, stress, and shame people in attempts to control their actions. We feel certain we know the thoughts, motives, and future actions of those around us. In essence, we act as though we’re God.
The truth is, we can barely know our own hearts or control our own lives, let alone anyone else. There is great freedom and peace found in taking responsibility for ourselves and trusting God with the rest. We see this clearly in the proclamation of Joshua, “…choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve…but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Josh. 24:15). Joshua could not control what the rest of the Israelites would do, but he was committed to doing his part. This did not remove conflict from Joshua’s life, but it gave him the strength and courage to face it in the manner God had called him to.
May we all have such clarity in the face of conflict.
Rev. Jim Richland serves as associate pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy.