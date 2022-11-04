Holy Angels celebrates Holy Rosary month

November 4, 2022 Mount Airy News Church 0

Pictured holding the image of the Blessed Mother of Perpetual Help is Rev. Peter Nouck, pastor of Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

The Faith Community of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church of Mount Airy recently concluded the 13th year of the 31 Days of Devotion to the Most Holy Rosary and Novena Prayer to Our Mother of Perpetual Help, over four consecutive Wednesdays in October.

By tradition, October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary. “One of the best known of all Catholic devotions, including the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary on Oct. 7,” church officials said of the event. “Introduced by Pope Saint Pius V (1504-1572) in the year 1571, to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and to commemorate the miraculous victory of the Christian forces in the Battle of Lepanto on Oct. 7, 1571. The Holy Rosary is the most beautiful and the richest in graces of all prayers and touches most the Heart of God.“