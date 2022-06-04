Holy Angels church hosts Virgin Mary statute

A photo of the pilgrim statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. while it was housed at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy May 27-May 30. (Submitted photo)

Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy hosted the pilgrim statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Mother of God May 27-30.

“This Marian Pilgrimage was one of the signature events planned by the Diocese of Charlotte in commemoration of its 50th anniversary year,” church officials said in a statement about the event. Since 1972, the diocese has grown from 30,000 Catholics to more than 500,000 today, according to the church.

The statue, representing the Virgin Mary, will travel to more than 100 locations across the diocese during the year — visiting churches, schools, events and sites of significance to Catholics in western North Carolina.

To open the golden anniversary year, the statue was blessed by Most Reverend Peter J. Jugis, Bishop of Charlotte, on Jan. 12, just before the start of Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. In his proclamation of the anniversary year, Bishop Jugis noted – “Mary, the patroness of our diocese is so closely connected with her Son’s work for our salvation, we also draw close to her in this special year of grace.”

“Having welcomed this spiritual pilgrimage, the parish of Holy Angels, under the guidance of Rev. Peter Nouk, pastor, inspired its parishioners to go to deeper with their faith and celebrate their own church history and contribution to the growth of the Catholic Church in western North Carolina,” the church said in its statement.