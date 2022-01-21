There is victory in Jesus

II Corinthians 15:57 “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

We’ve been studying the Word of God to best understand what it means to be “in Christ.” We will see today the victory we have over our spiritual enemy, over the world system, and over our flesh, by being in Christ Jesus the Lord. But first an admonition (warning counsel, gentle rebuke) for those who are not living a victorious life in Christ: The church (organization) in the world today seems to be just that — in the world, rather than in Christ.

You can barely tell the difference between so many claiming to be a Christian from those who are not. Too many quote, unquote Christians are still in bondage to their appetites and addictions, with conversation and behavior as though there has been no change by God in their lives. Like there has been no new spiritual birth.

Too often, “a man of God” is called out for his deplorable affair with a woman that’s not his wife. The scandal is made public all over the tabloids and TV. Even the world knows to call him out, because what that makes him is a hypocrite.

What the evidence shows is either that these are claiming Christ but are liars, or they have been washed by the blood of Jesus, born again by the Spirit of Christ, but have backslid into disobedience, defeat and shame. Romans 8:13 says, “For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify (kill) the deeds of the body (fleshly sins), ye shall live.”

Those claiming Christ, but living a defeated life according to their carnal appetites, are not denying the flesh, taking up their cross daily, and following Him with obedient heart. (Luke 9:23, Rom.12:1-2) Christ came to destroy the works of the devil (I John 3:8), why would we continue to walk in that shame? If they are disobedient children of God, God will chasten and correct them. There can be no one more miserable than a Christian that is out of the will of God, and under His chastening. (Hebrews 12:5-13, Lamentations 3:19-40, Psalm 51).

But, it doesn’t mean that’s the end of the story, because there is great and abundant hope. Psalm 103, “God is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plentiful in mercy. He will not always chide (rebuke): neither will He keep His anger forever…For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is His mercy toward them that fear Him (godly fear and reverence). As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us…the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear Him…”. I John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

We all love stories of redemption, especially when it’s our own story. Stories of a failure, a rebel, an addict, a tramp, who makes a mess out of their life, who crashes and burns; “But God” in His mercy and love, as we cry out to Him for salvation, brings us back from the dead, and up from the ashes. (Ephesians 2;4-9, I Cor. 6:9-11) We are born again, made a new creature, in His image; we go on in Christ, and in victory. Not in our own tiny strength which will fail us; but in Christ and in His resurrection power. II Cor.2:14, “Now thanks be to God, Who always causes us to triumph in Christ”. We are then become proof to the world; a walking, talking billboard that Jesus Christ is for real! That Jesus Christ truly is the Savior of this lost and broken world.

Consider Ephesians 2:10 “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God has before ordained (appointed and established) that we should walk in them.” Receive this as a matter of fact, that you and I are a work of God. We are His creation in Christ Jesus. With us in Christ and Christ in us, we will do His good works. I John 3:24, “And he (or she) that keeps His commandments dwells in Him, and He in him. And hereby we know that He abides in us, by the Spirit which He has given us.”

Keep these close to your heart for the victory, I John 2:12-17, “…I have written unto you, young men (and women), because ye are strong, and the word of God abides in you, and you have overcome the wicked one…” I John 4:4, “Ye are of God little children, and have overcome them: because greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world.” And, I John 5:4-5, “For whoever is born of God overcomes the world: and this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith. Who is he that overcomes?..he (or she) that believes that Jesus is the Son of God.”

And if we truly believe that Jesus is the Son of God, sent by God to redeem us from this sinful and fallen world, and to save us from our own brokenness and failures; we will receive Him as Lord and Savior, and live in Him as a new creature. A forgiven, cleansed and grateful child of our God. We won’t be perfect, nor sinless; but we will surrender to His will, confess our sins often, and turn to Him often for power unto victory, day in and day out. I John 2:28, “And now little children, abide in Him; that, when He shall appear, we may have confidence, and not be ashamed before Him at His coming.”

Yes my brother and my sister, there is victory in Jesus.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia.