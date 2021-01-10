Fleming, Zalescik are wed

Amanda Brooke Thomas and Eric Gregory Barnett were united in marriage on July 9, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Jon Cawley officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Mark and Debbie Thomas of Mount Airy. She is the granddaughter of Jane and William Coake; Lou and Donald Hemmings; Bobby and Alice Thomas, all of Mount Airy, and Eugene Secrest of Randleman and the late Wilma Secrest.

She graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2011 and is a 2014 graduate of Surry Community College with an Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She graduated from Mars Hill University with a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Education in 2016. She received her Gold, Silver and Bronze award throughout her 13 years of Girls Scouts. She is currently looking for employment in the local school system as either a K-6 elementary school teacher or K-12 exceptional children educator.

The groom is the son of Greg and Tammy Barnett of Mount Airy. He is the grandson of Helen Ruddiman of Mooresville and June Barnett of Taylorsville.

He graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2006 and graduated from Surry Community College in 2010 with an Associate in Arts degree. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and from Gardner-Webb University in 2015 with a Masters in Accounting. He is currently employed at L S Starrett as their cost accountant.

The bride was escorted by her father Mark Thomas and given in marriage by her parents.

Classic beauty met timeless elegance in the bride’s heavenly off-the-shoulder Oleg Cassini wedding dress. The boatneck, trumpet style gown featured layered Chantilly lace. A sequined belt and a sweep train added to its stunning and dramatic elements. She combined this with crushed heart Durango boots, and burlap and lace garter.

She wore a matching one tier fingertip length veil adorned with pearl embellishments and a Chantilly lace edge and carried a cascading bouquet of white flowers, consisting of gerbera daisies, Fuji mums, Asiatic lilies, daisies, snapdragons, seeded eucalyptus, alstroemeria lilies and Queen Anne’s lace.

The matron of honor was Alicia Henson of Mount Airy, cousin of the bride. Maid of honor was Audry Wallace of Mount Airy, cousin of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Cameron Secrest of Randleman, cousin of the bride; Maddie Chervenak of Catansville MD; Emilee Balthis of Pilot Mountain, cousin of the bride. Laken Lawson of Mount Airy, cousin of the bride, was junior bridesmaid.

The flower girl was Kylie Venable of Mount Airy, niece of the groom and miniature bride was Lily Scott of Denver NC, cousin of the bride.

Attendants wore a biscotti-colored short halter lace and mesh dress which featured a lace bodice with an illusion neckline and tie back halter. Mesh skirts with grosgrain ribbon at the waist in different colors for each attendant finished off the look. They wore brown lace embroidered Corral boots and carried bouquets of gerbera daisies. The daisies were a mix of white and the color that corresponded with the grosgrain ribbon adorning each attendant’s dress.

The flower girl wore a spaghetti strap chiffon baby doll dress with an empire waist with pleated detail, beaded embellishment and tea length skirt. She carried a burlap and lace basket full of multi-colored daisy heads.

The miniature bride wore a tea length dress with a layer of Chantilly lace and a sequined belt. She wore a fingertip length veil and carried a bouquet of white gerbera daisies.

Phillip Reikehoff of Mount Airy served as best man. Groomsmen were Lee Barnett of Mooresville, cousin of the groom; Tim Thomas of Morganton, brother of the bride; Chris Henson of Mount Airy; Rylan Venable of Mount Airy, nephew of the groom; and junior groomsmen Landon Ward of Mount Airy, cousin of the bride.

Zade Henson of Mount Airy, cousin of the bride was ring bearer. The miniature groom was Cooper Scott of Denver, NC, cousin of the bride.

The groom and miniature groom wore black tuxedos with biscotti vests and ties with a white gerbera daisy boutonniere. Groomsmen and ring bearer wore a biscotti vest and tie, blue jeans, cowboy boots with a gerbera daisy boutonniere matching the ribbon of the young lady each was escorting.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Jennifer Smith, pianist; Stephanie Shinault, vocalist; Tracy Keenan, guitarist and accompaniment.

Amy Balthis of Pilot Mountain, cousin of the bride, served as guest registrar.

The wedding director was Michelle Keenan. Heather Ward and Kayla Bradshaw were photo booth attendants.

The beautiful flowers that adorned every inch of the sanctuary and the fellowship hall were provided by Cana/Mount Airy Florist. Pictures were provided by Larry Jones, a friend of the family. Sound technicians were Randall and Shannon Stone of Jonesville, NC.

The reception dinner was hosted by Mark and Debbie Thomas, parents of the bride and servers were Dorothy Scott, cousin of the bride; Geraldine Towe, great-aunt of the bride; Peggy Taylor, cousin of the bride and Jamie Raymond, cousin of the bride. Chris Henson provided music for entertainment during the reception.

The rehearsal dinner was hosted by Greg and Tammy Barnett, parents of the groom and served by Little Richard’s BBQ.

After the wedding, the couple departed on a seven day cruise to the Western Caribbean. They will reside at 230 Meadow Stone Lane, Mount Airy NC once their house is complete.