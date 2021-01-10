Fleming, Zalescik are wed

Amy Zalescik and Joe Zalescik

Amy Lee Fleming and Joseph Thomas Zalescik were married at the Old North State Winery in Mount Airy at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The wedding was officiated by Minister Cyndi Via of Clemmons. An intimate reception at the winery followed.

The bride, originally from Milford, New Jersey, attended Southern New Hampshire University and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Amy is a sales coordinator for Waste Management.

The groom, originally from Hamilton, New Jersey, attended Mercer County College and Shelbourne University. Joe is a retired fire commissioner with 28 years of service from Hamilton, New Jersey. He also retired from Capital Health System in Hopewell, New Jersey, with 37 years as a healthcare media specialist. He is a member of the Mount Airy Planning Board and the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

The bride and groom own Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts LLC located in Mount Airy and used all local businesses for their wedding. Amy and Joe will honeymoon in Nashville, Tennessee sometime in the spring of 2021.