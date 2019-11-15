Bruner, Creed united in marriage

Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Creed

Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Creed -

Lauren Danielle Bruner and Zachary Thomas Creed were united in marriage on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Church here in Ararat. Gary Sawyers officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Anita Bruner of Union Church Road in Mount Airy. She is the granddaughter of the late John and Parthene McDaniel and the late Lacy and Hester Bruner. She graduated from Forsyth Tech in 2015 with a degree in Radiography. She is employed at Northern Regional Hospital as an x-ray technologist and CT technologist.

The groom is the son of Tim and Michelle Creed. He is the grandson of Wade and Carol Haynes and Wayne and Bobbie Creed. He graduated from Surry Community College in with a degree in welding. He is employed at Altec as a welder and fabricator.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Steve Bruner. She wore a Lazaro ball gown with a beaded illusion neckline. The bride carried a plum and white hydrangea bouquet. The maid of honor was Jennifer Coe, of Dobson. Bridesmaids were Kendra Settle of Elkin, Stephanie Prim Minton of Elkin, Carissa Hurley of Dobson, Erin Howlett of Mount Airy and Samantha McHone of Mount Airy. The maid of honor and bridesmaids wore plum, floor length gowns and carried white and gold bouquets.

Zane Creed of Mount Airy, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Stephen Bruner, brother of the bride, of Mount Airy, Logan Minton of Elkin, Logan Younger of Mount Airy, Tanner Riddle of King, and Tyler Riddle of Mount Airy. The groom and groomsmen wore dark grey suits with plum ties. Ashley Hinshaw registered the guests. The wedding director was Cristene Reece.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception catered by The Country Café. The wedding cake was a white, three-tier vanilla cake with assorted cupcakes from Lorene’s Bakery. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents and catered by 13 Bones. The newlyweds took a cruise to Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.