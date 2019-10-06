Smith, Key are wed

Erica (Smith) and Spencer Gray Key Jr. -

Erica Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Boyd and Judy Smith of Mount Airy, and Spencer Gray Key Jr., the son of Shirley Key and the late Spencer Key Sr., were married on May 24, 2019, at Wait Chapel in Winston-Salem. The Rev. David Wyant officiated.

Given in marriage by her father, Boyd Smith, the bride was attended by Alison Massey Quinn as matron of honor with Betsy Baird, Heather Collins, and Anne Marie Woodruff as bridesmaids. The best man was William Haas. The groomsmen were David Durham, Chris Lawson, and John Nichols. The Honorable Charles Neaves Jr. and Honoarble Jerry Cash Martin welcomed guests to the wedding.

The bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown composed of tulle with floral embellishments and seed pearls.

The bride graduated from Mount Airy High School, UNC-Wilmington, Wake Forest University, and Appalachian State University. The bride is employed at Winston-Salem State University as Director of the Trio Student Support Services grant. The groom graduated from East Surry High School, Wake Forest University and UNC School of Law and is employed as a District Court Judge for State of NC’s 17B district.

Immediately following the ceremony, a dinner and dance was held at Graylyn Estate with George Smith as soloist. The following evening the groom hosted a celebration held at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. During dinner, Matt Scannell of the group Vertical Horizon performed a thirty-minute set of favorite songs of the couple. Guests proceeded to the Pavillion for dancing where the newlyweds danced to a medley of three Britney Spears songs for their first dance. The band Charlie played a mixture of songs as the night concluded with fireworks.