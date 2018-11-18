Johnson and Goad celebrate wedding

Ashley Marie Goad, daughter of Mr. Danny Goad and Mrs. Judy Dearborn, and Thomas Matthew Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dean Johnson, were united in marriage on Sept. 29, 2018.

The ceremony was held at Rosa Lee Manor in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, and was officiated by Dr. Nathan Goad. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and now reside in Pilot Mountain.

