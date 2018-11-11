Southard and Payne celebrate wedding

Submitted Photo Hope Southard Payne -

Hope Denise Southard and Eric Dalton Payne recently married at Williams Farm in Roaring River at 3 p.m. in a service conducted by minister Matty Ponce De Leon.

Hope is the daughter of Marty and Shannon Southard of Elkin and the granddaughter of Jerry and Paula Pratt and Rufus and Shirley Southard.

Hope attended Surry Central High School and graduated in 2013. She was a member of the Surry Central Chorus all four years. She is attending Surry Community College and will graduate in May of 2019 with a degree in health science.

Eric is the son of Jeff and Melinda Payne (divorced) and the grandson of Bobby Childress and the late Pheloy Childress.

Eric attended Starmount High School and graduated in 2009. He played football from 2005-2007, he was also a member of the band all four years. He is working at Ashley Furniture in Advance.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents Marty and Shannon Southard.

The bride wore a sweetheart neckline, satin ballgown with a tulle overlay, with medium length train, adorned with a rhinestone belt.

The bride wore a rhinestone tiara with fingertip veil.

There was a variety of plum and purple flowers with ivory spray roses.

The maid of honor was Sherri Pratt of Yadkinville and the bridesmaids were Ally Pratt and Carley Pratt of Dobson, who are cousins of the bride, and Brooke Mosley of Yadkinville, a cousin.

The Flower Girl was Rebecca Adams and Laurel ‘Knox’ Payne.

The Ring Bearer was Reeves Stanley.

The best man was Jeff Payne, his father, and the groomsmen were Matthew Payne of Yadkinville, h is brother, Joshua Parsons and Adam Southard of Elkin.

The reception was held at Williams Farm following the ceremony.

The couple will honeymoon in Williamsburg, Virginia. After that the couple will reside in Boonville.