Jones and Hawks wed

Brandon Michael Jones and Elizabeth Rose Hawks were united in holy matrimony on Sept. 1, 2018, at 5 p.m. at The Barn at Cranberry Creek in Boonville.

The bride is the daughter of Karen Norman Cauthen, stepfather Rick Cauthen and father the late Michael Hawks.

The groom is the son of Lisa Parker Jones and Randy M. Jones Sr.

The wedding was officiated by Pastor Brady G Wright.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother and stepfather.

The maid of honor was Kimberly Overby. The bridesmaids were Bridget Holder, Amber Jones, Amber Lowe, Stacey Freeman and Heather Hodges.

The best man was Randy M. Jones Sr. The groomsmen were Randy M. Jones Jr., Travis D. Holder and Rick Cauthen.

The ring bearers were Jacoby D. Holder and Aaron Jones. The flower girls were Kennedy Davis, daughter of the bride, Ainsley Jones, Addyson Holder and Audrey Overby.

The reception was held at The Barn at Cranberry Creek in Boonville.

Music was provided by A & A Disc Jockey Service.

After a honeymoon cruise to the Bahamas on the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Sea Cruise Ship the couple will reside in Mount Airy.