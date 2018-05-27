Thompson and Nelson are wed

John Chase Thompson and Victoria Anne Nelson were united in holy matrimony on May 5, 2018, at Absolutely Country in Siloam.

The bride is the daughter of Mitch and Debi Nelson of Mount Airy.

The bride’s grandparents are Dewey and Linda Nelson of Kibler Valley, Ararat, Virginia. Maternal grandparents are Carlos and Marie Hooker of Mount Airy.

The bride is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She graduated in 2014 with bachelor of arts in biology and graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2009 and Surry Community College with an associate of arts degree. She is employeed at North Surry High School as a biology teacher.

The groom is the son of Jeffery and Jill Thompson of Jonesville.

The groom’s grandparents are John and Louise Thompson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Nancy and Ray Zwack of Winston- Salem, and maternal grandparents Gene and Shelby Pardue of Jonesville.

The groom is a graduate of Starmount High School and also attended Surry Community College’s BLET Program. He is employeed at the Forsyth County Sheriff Department, Winston-Salem.

The wedding was ministered by Dr. Craig Edwards from Dobson.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents Mitch and Debi Nelson.

The bride wore a designer gown by Enzoani featuring a sleek bodice of intricate Alencon lace and corded Chantilly lace elegantly ends into a mermaid skirt of tulle and scattered lace appliqués. Gorgeous silver beading above the skirt highlights the silhouette. A soft sweetheart neckline and satin lace up corset at the back complete the classic and elegant look. The custom finger tip single veil was made of ivory bridal illusion. She carried a soft romantic European nosegay with blush roses, pale pink miniature roses, blush peonies and anemones with a mix of greenery, dusty mill and seeded eucalyptus created by Creative Designs of Mount Airy.

The maid of honor was Carrie Massey Nelson, the sister in law of the bride.

The bridesmaids were Olivia Thompson the sister of the groom from Jonesville, Laken Simpson of Mount Airy; Chelsea Hawks of Mount Airy and Alysha Shelton from Dobson.

The best man was the groom’s father Jeffery Thompson of Jonesville.

The groomsmen were Jacob Thompson, the brother of the groom from Jonesville, Tyler Nelson, the brother of the bride from Mount Airy, Codey Moncus and Dillon Pardue, both from Hamptonville.

The honorary attendees were Jennifer Palmer of Chapel Hill, Mrs. Katie Ferguson of Ararat, North Carolina and Erin Hooker of Rockford.

The bride’s parents hosted a reception at Absolutely Country in Siloam catered by 13 Bones of Mount Airy. The groom’s parents Jeff and Jill Thompson hosted rehearsal dinner at Absolutely Country catered by Olive Garden.

The ring bearer was Micah Nelson of Mount Airy and nephew of the bride.

The flower girl was Adelynn Nelson of Mount Airy, niece of the bride.

The wedding director was Mrs. Katie Levan of Mount Airy.

After a honeymoon in St. Lucia the couple will reside at Terri Lane, Mount Airy.