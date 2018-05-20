Smith and King wed

Stephen Issac Smith and Taylor Brooke King were united in holy matrimony on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 4 p.m.at The Barclay Villa in Angier, North Carolina.

The bride is the daughter of Ted and Gloria King.

The bride’s Grandparents are Mr. Bernard Gene Morris and “the late” Marie Morris, Ms. Betty Jane King and “the late” Winfred King.

The bride is a graduate of North Carolina State University earning her bachelor’s degrees in Microbiology and biologic science with a concentration in human biology. She recently graduated from the accelerated bachelor’s of science nursing program at East Carolina University. The bride is employed as a mother baby nurse at NC Women’s Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The groom is the son of Mr. Stewart Smith Rutherfordton, and Ms. Jamie Smith of Mount Airy.

The grooms grandparents are Mr. and Ms. Stewart Smith Sr. and Ms. Glenda Laster and “the late” James Donald Laster.

The groom is a graduate of North Carolina State University earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentration in marketing and supply chain management. Mr. Smith is employed as a Senior business analyst at ROI Revolution, an e-commerce marketing agency.

The wedding was ministered by Griff Gatewood of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy.

Music was provided from Danny Infantino, Instrumentalist: Jack Marion, Blake Hensley and Sam Brown, Vocalists.

The bride was given in marriage by her father Ted King.

The bride wore a Milla Nova princess gown from Viero Bridal in Chicago Illinois. The gown featured a bodice of pearl and bead embellished French Alencon laceover sheer netting. A full ballgown skirt fell from a jewel crusted belt into layers of skirting covered in Venice lace, three dimensional lace motifs, and organza florets.

The bride’s veil was a Alencon lace trimmed cathedral veil.

The bride carried a bouquet of blush pink and white peonies accompanied with ivory white hyfrangeas and cascading white dend orchids.

The maid of honor was Logan King, Sister of the bride of Mount Airy.

Bridesmaids wore floor length mate gold silkgowns by Jenny Yoo, and carried bouquets of white ivory hydrangeas with pink garden roses with hints of light blue delphiniums.

The bridesmaids were Jillian Epperson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Charli Hiatt of Mount Airy, and Margaret Slate of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The best man was Neil Smith, brother of the groom of Mount Airy.

The groomsmen were Landy Grymes of Vienna, Virginia, Max Inman of Raleigh, Myles Marion of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jake Turney, of Belmont, North Carolina.

Program attendents and greeters were Sarah and Lauren Willey of Raleigh, and Reed and Caitlin Lentz of Fort Worth, Texas all cousins of the bride.

The brides parents hosted a reception at the Barclay Villa where guests danced to the music of Joe Bunn, DJ and dinner was catered by Catering Works of Raleigh. The wedding cake was created by Ashely Cakes of Raleigh.

The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Slate View Hotel with a Star Wars groom’s cake by Karen Beasley.

The wedding director was Jennifer Viscosi of Raleigh.

The wedding photographer was Warren Mcormack of Raleigh.

The wedding videographer was Digital Spark of Charlotte.

The hair was done by Perfection by Patricia of Knighdale.

Makeup was done by Stacey Marion of Kernersville.

The bride and groom will be enjoying their honeymoon at Sandals Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Taylor Brooke King https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_432.jpg Taylor Brooke King Submitted Photo