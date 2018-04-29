Gross and Inman wed

Mr. Gary and Dr. Pushpa Gross of Charlotte, and Ms. Karen Inman and Mr. Thomas Gambill, both of Mount Airy, are all pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Camille Rani Gross and Hayden Maxwell Inman, both of Cary.

The ceremony was held on March 11, 2018, at The Point Church in Raleigh, with Jordan McGowan officiating. The bride is a graduate of Colby College with a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Music. She is employed at Raleigh Psychological Associates.

The groom holds a Computer Engineering degree from NC State University and is employed by Verizon Communications, Inc. They honeymooned in the North Carolina Mountains.