Whitaker, McHone engaged

Karen Denise Whitaker and John Wayne McHone, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Lacy and Eleven Whitaker along with Claude and Harley Kimel. She is the granddaughter of Floyd and Fannie Whitaker.

The prospective groom is the son of Grayson and Ocie McHone along with Luther and Sarah Whitaker. He is the grandson of John Anderson and Daisey McHone.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of North Forsyth High School and earned a degree in Community Spanish Interpreter and General Education at Surry Community College. She is employed at Novant Health in Winston-Salem as a Laboratory Phlebotomist.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Mount Airy High School and is employed with Surry County Schools.

The wedding is set for May 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Blueberry Hill Rustic Barn.