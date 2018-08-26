Southard-Payne to wed in November

Marty and Shannon Southard of Elkin announce the engagement of their daughter, Hope Denise Southard, to Eric Dalton Payne, son of Melinda Payne of Kernersville and Jeff Payne of Boonville.

The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Surry Central High School and is enrolled at Surry Community College. The groom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Starmount High School and is employed with Ashley Furniture.

The couple are planning a wedding for Nov. 3 at Williams Farm.