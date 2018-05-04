Posted on by

Brannock, Eanes to wed


Michael Brannock and Alison Eanes


Teresa D. Lewis announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her son, R. Michael Brannock, Jr., to Alison Michelle Eanes of Charlotte. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ray Eanes, Danville, Virginia, and the late Margaret Haroth and stepfather Robert Haroth of California. She is a graduate of UNC Charlotte with a BA in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Teaching. She teaches eighth-grade math at Lake Norman Charter Middle School. The prospective groom is a graduate of the Citadel with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. He is the CEO of WorkForce Unlimited, LLC, and the Arevo Group, Inc. A destination wedding is set for Fall 2018.

