Brannock, Eanes to wed

Teresa D. Lewis announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her son, R. Michael Brannock, Jr., to Alison Michelle Eanes of Charlotte. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ray Eanes, Danville, Virginia, and the late Margaret Haroth and stepfather Robert Haroth of California. She is a graduate of UNC Charlotte with a BA in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Teaching. She teaches eighth-grade math at Lake Norman Charter Middle School. The prospective groom is a graduate of the Citadel with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. He is the CEO of WorkForce Unlimited, LLC, and the Arevo Group, Inc. A destination wedding is set for Fall 2018.

Michael Brannock and Alison Eanes https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Michael-Brannock-and-Alison-Eanes-1-.jpg Michael Brannock and Alison Eanes Submitted Photo