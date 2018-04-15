Brannock, Eanes Engagement

Alison Eanes and Michael Brannock, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ray Eanes of Danville, Virginia and her mother the late Margaret Haroth and Stepfather Robert Haroth of California.

The prospective groom is the son of Teresa D. Lewis of Mount Airy.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of UNC Charlotte with a BA in Sociology and a Master of Arts in Teaching with a concentration in mathematics. She teaches eighth grade algebra at Lake Norman Charter School.

The prospective groom is a graduate of the Citadel with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

The wedding is set for November 2018, at Riviera Maya, Mexico.