Ashburn, Nichols engaged to wed

Katherine Gerard Nichols and Nicklaus Powell Ashburn, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Eric and Marsha Nichols of Austin, Texas.

The prospective groom is the son of Marty Kent Ashburn of Winston-Salem and Linda Kay Powell of Bermuda Run.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Westlake High School (‘13) (Austin, Texas) and Wake Forest University (B.A, ‘17). She is employed at Robinson and Lawing, LLP in Winston-Salem.

The prospective groom is a graduate of Davie High School (‘10) (Mocksville), Wake Forest University (B.S., ‘14), and the Wake Forest School of Medicine (M.D., ‘18). He will be completing his Emergency Medicine residency at the Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The wedding is set for Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Austin, Texas.

The groom’s grandmother, Mrs. Eleanor Powell-Hines, 87, worked for the Mount Airy News for 52 years.