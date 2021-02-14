Bowmans mark 50 years of marriage

May 30, 2016
Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.
D and J Galaxy Market meat market, 1810 Westfield Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected March 15, score 95. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C – The person in charge must be certified as a food protection manager. The person in charge today was not certified as a food protection manager.
2) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – (REPEAT) Raw bacon was found above pemento cheese and raw turkey was found above raw pork in the walk in cooler. Keep all raw meats stored by their minimum internal cooking temperature. The raw meat products were relocated to correct the violation.
3) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the shelving in the walk in cooler. Clean the tray shelf above the cutting board.
4) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Toilet Room Receptacle, Covered – C – A lid is required on the womens restroom trash can. Replace the missing trash can lid.
5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floor in the walk in freezer. Clean the air vent and men’s restroom.
East Surry High School lunch room, 705 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain. Inspected March 18, score 99. Violation: Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Display-Preventing Contamination by Consumers – P – Cups of jello were found on the serving line uncovered and not under sneeze protection. All food products must be protected from consumers when on display. The cups of jello were relocated under sneeze guards to correct the violation.
Elkin Assisted Living institutional food service, 500 Johnson Ridge Rd., Elkin. Inspected March 17, score 94. Violations: 1) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Hand Drying Provision – PF- At the time of inspection, there were no paper towels in the kitchen or in the employee bathroom handsinks. There must always be a means to dry hands at all handwashing stations. CDI by PIC placing paper towels in the dispenser.
2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P- At the time of inspection, the sanitizer bottle was less than 50 ppm Chlorine. Sanitizer must be made daily at 50-200 ppm to sanitize food prep surfaces. CDI by making new sanitizer. The dish machine was not properly dispensing chlorine and the stored dishes were not properly sanitized. CDI by rewashing and sanitizing once the sanitizer was properly dispensed. Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P- The sanitizer was empty and no sanitizer was dispensing into the machine. Cdi by changing out for a full bottle.
3) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C- The thermometer on the dish machine is inaccurate. Calibrate.
4) Plumbing installed; proper backflow devices *REPEAT VIOLATION* System Maintained in Good Repair – C-the plumbing system shall be maintained in good repair. 3-comp sink and dishwasher draining into the floor.
5) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean 0 PTS: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C- Clean floors and walls under and behind equipment and in the walk-in cooler.
End Posts Restaurant, 219 Jolo Winery Lane, Pilot Mountain. Inspected March 18, score 96.5. Violations: Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C – The ice machine had mold build-up in the top of the unit today. Clean the ice machine at a frequency to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria build-up. Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – The slicer had food debris on the blade and slide from a previous days use. The slicer must be cleaned and sanitized after each use or every four hours if it is in constant use with the same food product. The slicer was cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation.
2) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P – Mozzarella, cut cabbage and a cheese blend were found on ice with a temperature above 45 degrees F. Keep adequate ice on food products to ensure that the temperature is kept at or below 45 degrees F. when holding them cold. Additional ice was added to cool the food products and correct the violation.
3) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – Clean the pan shelving and the utensil container across from the ovens.
Food Lion #1352 Deli, 1526 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected March 17, score 98. Violations: 1) Insects and rodents not present; no unauthorized animals: Insect Control Devices, Design and Installation – C – A fly stick was found on the side of the hood system over the deep fryer. Keep all insect control devices below or away from food prep areas so that insects and/or fragments do not fall into the food being prepared. The fly stick was removed to correct the violation.
2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the lower shelving in the kitchen. Clean the shelf over the three compartment sink where oil droplets are present.
3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floor in the walk in freezer. Clean the floor under the corner shelving and the table near the walk in freezer. Clean the ceiling over the rotisserie.
Food Lion #2103 Deli, 600 E. Atkins St., Dobson. Inspected March 17, score 98. Violations: 1) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C — Two containers of fryer oil were found on the floor. Keep all containers of food kept off of the floor, even if they are sealed. Keep all containers of dry foods stored in approved containers with tight-fitting lids (powdered sugar).
2) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (shelving where single-use containers are stored, top of oven, inside of the cake decorating sliding door unit and the tracks for the doors on this unit, etc.). Remove sticker debris from equipment, where needed (slicer cart, cold case, prep tables, etc.). Clean the dunnage racks that the raw chicken sits on in the walk-in cooler.
3) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Sweep the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Keep strainers in the floor sinks (underneath the prep sink to the left of the cake decorating table). There was some improvement here. 6-201.17 Walls and Ceilings, Attachments – C — Clean the air returns in the ceiling in the deli and the restrooms. Clean the floors under equipment. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches above the floor to facilitate cleaning (fryer oil).