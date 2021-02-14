Bowmans mark 50 years of marriage

February 14, 2021 Mount Airy News Anniversaries 0

Leroy and Patricia Bowman on their wedding day, Feb. 11, 1971.

<p>Leroy and Patricia Bowman have been married 50 years.</p>

Leroy and Patricia Bowman have been married 50 years.

Leroy and Patricia Bowman of Mount Airy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11, 2021. They have one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Robert Flores, son Jeffrey Bowman and grandson Wyatt Edwards. They plan to celebrate with family and friends at a later date.