Dobsons mark 50 years of marriage

October 25, 2020 Mount Airy News Anniversaries 0

Robert and Kathy Dobson celebrating their wedding day on Oct. 4, 1970.

<p>Robert and Kathy Dobson celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering in their honor recently at Cross Creek Country Club.</p>

DOBSON — Robert and Kathy Dobson, of Hodges Mill Road in Dobson, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 2, at Cross Creek Country Club.

The couple celebrated with food and fun with 25 guests in attendance. This celebration was given by their children, Robert, Hazel and Ivan Dobson.

Robert Dobson is a retired U.S. Army veteran who also worked for Hamilton Beach at Proctor-Silex for 30 years.

Kathy Dobson is a graduate of Surry Community College and is a retired CNA and employee of Wal-Mart. She is also the pastor and founder of Glory Hallelujah TPC Church in Dobson.