Gordons celebrate 50th anniversary

Phillip and Marie Gordon of Pinnacle, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 27. A party and reception was given in their honor at Pinnacle United Methodist Church on July 21.

The party was hosted by their children Jennifer (Randy) and Justin (Heather) Gordon, and grandchildren Tanner, Brianna, Pate, and Tyler. They were assisted by Janice Bowen, Rev. Lori Bowen, and John and Susan Cantrell.

Approximately 65 guests attended. Phillip and Marie also celebrated with a trip to Savannah, Georgia. They were married on July 27, 1968, at Clark Street Methodist Church in Rocky Mount.