Shannon (Bowen) Tomchick and Damon Tomchick of Mount Airy are celebrating their anniversary after having been married for 26 years.

The couple was married April 7, 1992. They will be celebrating with a family dinner at home.

The couple has four children: Joshua of Winston-Salem, Alyssa of Greensboro, Brianna of Mount Airy, and Calista of Mount Airy.

Damon is an accountant at the U.S Department of Labor. Shannon is the house manager and stay at home mom.