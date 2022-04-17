Smiths mark 65th anniversary

April 17, 2022 Mount Airy News Anniversaries 0

Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Gray Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Gray Smith celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with friends and family at 13 Bones.

Bobby and Shelby Smith reside in Mount Airy, and were married April 6, 1957 in York, South Carolina. They have three children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Smith is retired from Spencers and Mr. Smith is retired from United Plastics.