Smiths mark 65th anniversary

Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Carpenter’s Farmhouse Store and Grill, 923 Sparger Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected April 20, score 94. Violations: 1) Hands clean and properly washed: When to Wash – P – An employee was witnessed putting a raw hamburger on the grill and then handled a hamburger bun without first removing their gloves and washing their hands. Employees must wash their hands between handling raw and ready to eat foods. The employee voluntarily threw away the hamburger bun, washed hands and changed gloves to correct the violation.

2) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – Raw hamburger and eggs were found above macaroni salad, hotdogs, and chili in the prep unit. Raw pork was found above slaw, diced tomato and chili in the reach in cooler. Keep all raw meats and eggs stored below or away from ready to eat foods. Raw meats were relocated to correct the violation.

3) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – Hotdogs (fri), Chili (mon), diced tomatoes (Tues) and buf. chk (mon) had been opened/prepared over 24 hours prior to inspection and had no date marking on the product. All ready to eat, potentially hazardous foods must be date marked if they will be held over 24 hours under refrigeation after they have been opened or prepared. All food products were date marked to correct the violation.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C – A domestic Food processor, blender and slicer were found in the establishment today. Food equipment must be designed for use in a restaurant to be used in this facility.

Downtown Deli at Old North State, 308 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Inspected April 20, score 94.5. Violations: 1) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF — Date marking was much improved today, but foods in the walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers were reading between 41 and 45 degrees F. If the temperature of holding units cannot hold at 41 degrees F or lower, then only 4 days is allowed for date marking, so for example, dates should be marked 4/20 – 4/23 if prepared today. A couple of foods in the reach-in cooler in the front prep area were not date marked (crab, cooked potatoes and leeks, crab mix, shrimp, salmon, etc.). They were date marked to correct this. Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P — A few of the foods that were date marked for 4 days had passed their expiration date. Foods requiring date marking must be sold, consumed, or discarded on or before the discard date. This was corrected by discarding these foods.

2) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Conditions of Use – P,PF — Two containers of sanitizer were mistakenly filled with “floor sanitizer.” According to the manufacturer’s label, this sanitizer was directed to be used for the floor only. Be sure employees are only using sanitizer that is approved for use on food contact surfaces. This was corrected by dumping the sanitizer and repurposing the bottles for another use other than sanitizer. Poisonous or Toxic Material Containers-Container Prohibitions – P — Sanitizer was found in a bottle that was once used to store a degreaser. Bottles that have once stored a toxic chemical cannot be used to store sanitizer. The sanitizer was dumped and the bottles discarded to correct this.

3) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C — Plates at the front area are stored in a position where they can be easily contaminated by customers. Move the plates to an area that is difficult for customers to contaminate.

4) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Plane or replace the cutting board in the front prep area. A few other cutting boards in the back are in need of planing, as well. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — There is a valve under the ice bin up front that is slowly leaking to dispel melted water. A bus tub is underneath that is catching the drips. Ideally this should be plumbed to a drain, but as long as the valve is kept closed and periodically drained, this will be allowed. Continuously draining can lead to negligence and overflow could occur. Replace/discard the pitted rice cooker. Replace the unattached waste pipes on the three-compartment sink in the back.

5) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all non-food contact surfaces (inside of fryer cabinet, grills under the hood system, rubber gaskets in the units up front, top of prep line in the back, etc.). Remove tape from the shelf where employee drinks are stored on the back prep line.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor to facilitate cleaning (under the shelf at the half-wall that blocks the entrance to the kitchen, storage in the back corridor). Fill any holes in the walls with something smooth and easily cleanable. Repair the floor in the walk-in cooler. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment, where needed. Clean the filters in the hood system above the grills. Clean the floor in the walk-in freezer.

7) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C — All lighting in food prep areas must at least 50 foot candles (deli area, under hood system, kitchen, etc.). Lighting in the walk-in units is required to be 10 foot candles. New fixtures may need to be added in areas of concern to come into compliance. Designation-Dressing Areas and Lockers – C — Employees must store their personal items in designated areas away from food, food prep areas, linens, clean utensils, and single-service items.

Food Lion #288 Market, meat market, 1136 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Inspected April 18, score 100. Violations: None.