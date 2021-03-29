Book Smarts

By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

A Matter of Life and Death by Phillip Margolin

Till Murder Do Us Part by James Patterson

Faithless in Death by J.D. Robb

Many Rivers to Cross: A DCI Banks Novel by Peter Robinson

Large Print Fiction

Miss Janie’s Girls by Carolyn Brown

Biography/Nonfiction

An Onion in My Pocket by Deborah Madison

Ledger: Poems by Jane Hirshfield

In partnership with Surry Community College, the library is offering an Employability Skills Lab. This class offers assistance with resumes, job applications, interviewing techniques, career exploration, job search assistance and anything else career related. There is no cost to enroll for any eligible adults. The class will meet every Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m. from March 31 to May 5. For more information contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

The library storytimes are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Storytime for School Aged Children; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Storytime, birth to preschool.

The library is open, we’re back to our regular hours. We just ask that patrons remember to bring their masks and wear them at all times. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.