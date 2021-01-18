The following titles have been received and are now available for checkout at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Nonfiction
Didn’t See That Coming by Rachel Hollis
Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines
Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly
Large print
Bunn, Davis Tranquility Falls
Stone Cross by Marc Cameron
The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis
His Unexpected Amish Twins by Rachel J. Good
The Last Blue by Isla Morley
The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman
Coming Home for Christams by RaeAnne Thayne
Final Cut by S.J. Watson
January is National Braille Literacy Month. We are unable to provide books in Braille but we can put visually impaired people in touch with The North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. This branch of the North Carolina State Library provides books, newspapers, and magazines in Braille, Large Print or audio form that are delivered straight to your door. There is no charge for postage. If you know of someone who will be interested in this service, just call the library at 336-789-5108 for more information.
Kelly Epperson and Brack Llewellyn will be sponsoring a RadioThon fundraiser for the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library. Tune in on Friday, Jan. 22 to hear music and testimonials from library fans that will be shared throughout the day. You can call the library on that day and members of our Friends of the Library group will be on hand to answer your call. They will be giving out information about the many ways the Friends support all our library services. The year 2020 halted all Friends events and we want you to know about all the good the members do for our community through the library. Call to make a donation or find out how you can become a Friend of the Library.
Children’s programming is now offered in the library once again as. If you would like to register for a story time, please call the library. Spaces are limited. Programs are also offered virtually through the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook Page. Check out the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook Page for suggestions of fun things to do with young children during the chilly month of January.
The LACE Romance Readers Book Club is reading The Shadow of the Moon by M.M. Kaye. The story is of a young British woman who is sent to India to marry into the Indian royal family. You may join in the discussion online at any time. Come by the library to pick up a copy of the book. The group is invited meet in person on Tuesday, January 26 at 6 p.m.
The library will once again be a VITA or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site. If you make $57,000 or less you can have your taxes filled out at no charge to you. Things will be handled a little differently this year and due to COVID- 19 restrictions, we may not be able to help as many clients. Call to find out more or set up your appointment today. The telephone number for VITA is 336-415-4225.
The library will be closed this Monday, Jan. 18 to observe Martin Luther King Jr Day. We are normally open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a mask, social distance and limit your visits to one hour.
Stay safe. We look forward to seeing you in the library soon