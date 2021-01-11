Book Smarts

January 11, 2021 John Peters II Community, Features 0
By Pat Gwyn The Mount Airy Public Library

The following titles have been received and are now available for checkout at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Taylor, Mary Ellen Honeysuckle Season

Nonfiction

Everything Beautiful In Its Own Time by Jenna Bush Hager

Beneath a Ruthless Sun by Gilbert King

Burned by Edward Humes

Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie

Large Print Fiction

Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron

Deadlock by Catherine Coulter

Woods On a Coastal Breeze by Suzanne Fisher

Hidden Salem by Kay Hooper

Love Your Life by Sophie Kinsella

The Water Keeper by Charles Martin

Shadows in Death by J.D. Robb

The Awakening by Nora Roberts

Breakfast at the Honey Creek Café by Jodi Thomas

The Time of Jacob’s Trouble by Donna VanLiere

Choppy Water by Stuart Woods

***

January is National Braille Literacy Month. We are unable to provide books in Braille but we can put visually impaired people in touch with The North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. This branch of the North Carolina State Library provides books, newspapers, and magazines in Braille, Large Print or audio form that are delivered straight to your door. There is no charge for postage. If you know of someone who will be interested in this service, just call the library at 336-789-5108 for more information.

***

Come by the library and meet our two newest staff members. Trina Goettel and Susan Smith are now working part-time at the library. We are pleased that they have joined us as we work together to serve our community.

***

Children’s programming is now offered in the library once again as. If you would like to register for a story time, please call the library. Spaces are limited. Programs are also offered virtually through the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook Page. Check out the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook Page for suggestions of fun things to do with young children during the chilly month of January.

***

The LACE Romance Readers Book Club is reading The Shadow of the Moon by M.M. Kaye. The story is of a young British woman who is sent to India to marry into the Indian royal family. You may join in the discussion online at any time. Come by the library to pick up a copy of the book. The group is invited meet in person on Tuesday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

***

Now that our colder winter weather has set in be sure to come by the Mount Airy Public Library to stock up on great books, DVDs or Audio Books. Perhaps you would like to learn something challenging and new this winter. How about a new language? Mango Language is available online at www.NCLive.org. There are many languages from which to choose or you may want to learn a sampling of several different ones. You can choose to learn conversational language or choose some basic phrases that would be used when traveling.

***

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a mask, social distance and limit your visits to one hour.

Stay safe. We look forward to seeing you in the library soon