Book Smarts

December 28, 2020 John Peters II Community, Features 0
By Pat Gwyn The Mount Airy Public Library

Colder weather has moved in and will probably stay around for some time. What better time to come by the library to check out books, movies and audio books to enjoy while we stay out of the cold? Don’t forget e-books and audio books that can be downloaded from the library’s website www.nwrl.org. You will also find a link for children’s titles that are available to download using NC Kids Digital website.

The Mount Airy Public Library has partnered with our local businesses to provide a winter storywalk. Come by the library for a list of participating merchants. Follow along and read the pages that are displayed in storefront windows. After reading the story, come back by the library to answer a question from the book and to receive a surprise. Be sure to support our local businesses on Main Street as you do this fun activity.

It is not too late to join in our Statewide Read sponsored by the NC Humanities Council. “Watershed Moments” is a program that encourages reading and consideration of the environment. Two Titles, Dry by Neal and Jarod Shusterman and The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi both deal with a devastating drought and how people might survive such a monumental event. Copies of each title are available at the library. Participants will receive links to online discussions that are also provided by the NC Humanities Council.