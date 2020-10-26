The following books have been received and are ready for checkout at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
A Beautiful Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Jingle All the Way by Debbie Macomber
Biography
Melanie and Me by Stephanie Wolkoff
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
***
We are happy to announce that Olivia Jessup has accepted the position of library program assistant and will be planning programs for Young Adults. She is a recent graduate of UNC-Greensboro and has been working part-time at the library since 2018. She has taken part in local productions as part of the Nonesuch Playmakers and the Dewey Decimal Players. She is busy planning some wonderful programs, changing up the Young Adult area in the library and making contacts within the schools.
***
This week we celebrate National Friends of the Library Week. Christie Stevens, president of the group, leads a small army of volunteers who contribute time, money and ideas in support of all that the library offers. Without their support library services would be greatly diminished. If you are interested in joining the Friends of the Library, call 336-789-5108 for more information.
***
We are inviting our younger patrons back to the library for in-person storytime. The number in attendance will be limited so we are asking that parents call the library to sign up for a session. Anyone over the age of 5 is asked to wear a mask and we will practice social distancing. Storytimes will continue to be posted on the library’s Facebook page as well. Storytimes will scheduled as follows: Afternoon Storytime Monday at 4 p.m. for students in grades K-2; Toddler Time Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ages 2 and 3; Book Worm Book Club Wednesday at 1 p.m. for students in grades 3-5; Book Babies Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ages birth to 24 months; Mixed Ages Thursday at 11 a.m.
***
The annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest is scheduled for the week of Oct. 26 – 30. Entries may be dropped off at the library on Monday during regular library hours. Patrons are invited to come by and vote for their favorite entry throughout the week. Only one vote per patron, please! The winner will be announced on Friday. Pumpkins are to be decorated — no carving!
***
“Spooky Stories” will be presented at the library on Friday at 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Weather permitting the program will be held outside, but can be moved into the library if needed. Come for a last minute opportunity to vote for your favorite pumpkin and be present to hear the announcement of the winner.
***
Friday, Nov. 6, the library will be closed to the public as all staff members take part in regional training. Doors will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 7 for normal hours of operation.
***
To view our online programs, simply checkout the Mount Airy Public Library Facebook page.
Our new hours of operation:
Mondays, 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.
Tuesdays, noon-8 p.m.
Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.
Fridays, 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.
All visitors are asked to wear a mask and limit your visit to one hour. Curbside service is still available. Call ahead with your request, let us know when you arrive and your materials will be brought out to your vehicle. The library number is 336-789-5108.