Summer reading program underway

August 31, 2020
By Angela Llewellyn Mount Airy Public Library

The following books have recently been received and are available for check out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

It’s Not All Downhill From Here by Terry McMillian

The End of October by Lawrence Wright

Large Print

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver

Firing Point by Tom Clancy

Seeking Darkness by Heather Graham

Hello, Summer by Mary Kay Andrews

Devoted by Dean Koontz

Robert B. Parker’s Death Match

Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier

Master Class by Christina Dalcher

Biography

18 Tiny Deaths by Bruce Goldfarb

Non-Fiction

Job Interview Tips for Overcoming Red Flags by Ronald Krannich

Self-Sufficient for the 21st Century

The library is open to the public. If you would prefer to still do a curbside pickup, please call us to place your request, and when you arrive to pick them up, 336-789-5108.

The library is holding a time capsule celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Noon. The staff will bury a container of memories in our courtyard. Stop by to reminisce with us — be a part of this historic moment.

Be here on Wednesday, Sept. 9, anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. A representative from the regional Census 2020 office will be at the library to assist anyone with filling out the Census Form online. If you have not yet registered your household with the Census visit that day or anytime during regular library hours and we will assist you. This is important because the statistics are used to determine the amount of federal money that is received by our community and also the number of Congressional representatives allotted to each state. North Carolina is posed to gain a Congressional representative if we are successful in seeing that everyone is counted.

National Voter Registration Day at the Library will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. We are partnering with the Friends of the Library and the National Registration Day Council to assist anyone who may need to register to vote or make changes on your current registration. This event is non-partisan and is meant to highlight the importance of civic engagement. It is important for all citizens to register, vote and let your voice be heard.

Follow our Facebook page, Mount Airy Public Library, see us on both Instagram and Twitter at mtapublibrary, watch videos on our YouTube channel, Mount Airy Public Library, and keep up with all our events on our website www.nwrl.org. Email us at mta@nwrl.org, or call 336-789-5108, with any questions, or to request books for curbside pickup.

Our new hours of operation:

Monday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Tuesday Noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.