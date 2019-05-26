55 Years and Counting

Cory Smith | The News Friends, family, former clients, and everyone in-between flooded the lawn of Rogers Realty and Auction Company to celebrate the firm’s 55th anniversary on Saturday. - Cory Smith | The News Rogers Realty and Auction co-founder Bracky Rogers (green) mingles with guests at Saturday’s celebration. - Cory Smith | The News A number of bands braved the heat and entertained the waves of guests at the Rogers Realty anniversary party. - Jeff Linville | The News Dustin Rogers leads an auction earlier this year as his son Hudson learns about the family business. Dustin is the third generation of Rogers in the company, and Hudson could one day be the fourth. - -

Rogers Realty and Auction is the textbook definition of a family business.

The Rogers family has been a constant in northwest North Carolina for more than half a century. Generation after generation has seen the company evolve and grow into its current state of success.

Now, 55 years after the founding of the company, the patriarch of the Rogers family sat back to reflect on their storied history.

“It makes me feel like we’re loved by a lot of people, because we sure love everybody,” said Bracky Rogers, co-founder of Roger Realty. “When we started the business, our motto was, ‘Seek the first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.’ So, these are all my things.”

Bracky founded Rogers Realty in September 1964 alongside his wife, Wanda. The two of them operated a successful real estate business for four or five years. As the business thrived and grew, a former Mount Airy police officer and World War II veteran, Calvin Odis Brinkley, joined the firm and worked until his retirement.

Wanda and Bracky started conducting auctions in 1973, assisting Duncan Brothers Auction & Realty of Sparta and serving the southeastern United States. As the Duncan family members retired and ceased to conduct auctions, several Rogers’ family members obtained auction licenses and continued to conduct sales in the local area.

More and more members of the Rogers family joined the business as years passed. Unfortunately, the heart of the family, Wanda, passed away in recent years.

“My wife, she was the boss,” Bracky said. “She was chairman of the board and the president. Anyway, she’s in heaven now and been there four years. We had all these wonderful children, and they came in the business over a period of time.”

Bracky’s daughter, Susan, is president of the firm these days. Susan, now a Holder, said it was such as huge blessing to work with her family

“It’s amazing,” Susan said. “The Lord has blessed us to get us here, and it’s really awesome to be able to work with your dad and with family. We love it. You’ve got your ups and downs just like every business, but we love it.”

The firm now has staff who have conducted auctions in 21 states across the United States: New York to Florida, the Carolinas to California.

Bracky’s theory on the growing client base? Treating people right. Bracky said that he was born to work and that working hard will build trust with other companies and clients.

“They came up in that era where hard work was part of survival,” said Mark Rogers, Bracky’s son and current corporate secretary for the firm. “When you cook meals on a wood stove and think about how hard they had to work to eat, and they did that every day.”

Susan echoed her brother’s sentiment of her parents’ hard work.

“Their work ethic is unreal. They’ve always been that way, every day. They just kept us going. Their outlook on life kept us going.”

The company has provided the Rogers family with stable lifestyles and good jobs. Mark reported that one of the homes his father lived in as a child was a shack by today’s standards. Now, the younger generations have the opportunity to join the family business and continue that legacy.

“What does this business mean?” Mark asked. “Well, it means Dad moved into a decent home. Since then, we and all of our staff members have decent homes. So we’ve not only been able to help the community buy and sell, but it’s helped us have a nice living and a lot of blessings. So a lot to be thankful for and a lot to celebrate.”

Mark continued: ”It’s been everything. It’s our whole life. We went to school here at Surry Community College and went straight into the family business. It’s the only community we’ve lived in and, except for some odd jobs as teenagers, it’s the only real career I’ve ever had. The whole region’s been good to us.”

The future of the company already looks bright with Bracky grandson, Dustin, joining the business. Dustin is an International Auction Champion as well as one of the lead auctioneers for Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers. Ritchie Brothers is the world’s largest heavy equipment auction companies conducting sales around the world. Dustin has conducted sales in England, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” Dustin said. “It’s a tough business to get into for a young person. For me to be able to come in as a third-generation in a business that’s already established and up and running is very much a blessing and an honor. … Without [my family], I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The family’s accolades speak for themselves. Bracky and Mark both served as National Auctioneers Association presidents – Bracky in 2000 and Mark in 2010. Deidre Blackmon Rogers served as national president and Susan as director of the NAA Ladies Auxiliary. Bracky and Mark also served as State Auctioneer Association president. Britni Rogers is vice president of the NAA Auxiliary.

Dustin is the vice president of the Auctioneers Association of North Carolina. Bracky and Mark are the only father/son team to serve as president of the NAA.

Bracky and Mark are both members of the state Hall of Fame, while Bracky also was installed into the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2010 – one of 170 auctioneers of the association’s 70-year history. Bracky said that is one of his proudest accomplishments of his life.

Mark followed his father into the national hall as well in 2017.

Though not ready to join the business quite yet, two children – Kenedi Blaire and Hudson Bracky Rogers – of Dustin and Britni are capable of becoming the first fourth-generation associates down the road.

Rogers Realty celebrates anniversary

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

