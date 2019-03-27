Celtuce, be the first to embrace a century-old trend

Submitted photo Is celtuce, seen here, finally going to be the new kale, a trend long-predicted, but not yet materialized? -

If the great romaine debacle of 2018 has put you on the lookout for new and different greens, perhaps celtuce should be on your radar.

Celtuce, a portmanteau of celery and lettuce, is a green vegetable perennially declared to be the new kale, but so far it has failed to catch on with the broader public. The first syllable is pronounced “sell” and the second syllable rhymes with “bus.”

Celtuce is easily found in Chinese markets, where it’s called woju or wosun, but rarely anywhere else. It’s not well-known enough for farmers to plant it, so it doesn’t turn up in grocery stores allowing people to become familiar with it and buy it.

But there is a loophole to that vicious cycle. Celtuce seeds have been available through seed companies for almost 80 years, and perhaps longer. Celtuce first appeared in the Burpee seed catalogue in 1942 after seeds were given to the Burpee family by Rev. Carter D. Holton, a missionary who had brought seeds back from China a few years earlier.

This may not have been celtuce’s first introduction to America. Food writer Jane Grigson says the seeds were first sold in the 1890s, under the name “asparagus lettuce,” which was perhaps more apt, as the stems can be used like asparagus and the leaves like lettuce.

So if you grow a vegetable garden, there’s no reason you can’t be at the forefront of a hot new trend which has been quietly simmering on the back burner for more than 100 years.

Celtuce has a mild flavor, it’s a little nutty, and as the name implies, it is a bit of a combination of celery and lettuce. To prepare celtuce, remove any remaining leaves at the top of the stalk, but don’t toss them out. Toss them instead into a salad or a bowl of minestrone. They’re slightly bitter and a delicious addition to whatever mixed greens you have.

Peel the stalk and then cut the celtuce as desired, into coins, matchsticks, or thin planks. If you cook your celtuce, stir-frying is a good option. Some recipes are provided below, but look also to riff on recipes that call for celeriac, celery or cardoons. But be careful. Celtuce cooks faster.

Store your celtuce by separating the leaves from the stem and storing them individually. Place the leaves in a ziploc bag with a damp paper towel. They will keep for about a week in the bottom drawer. The stem is much more durable and should last for a couple weeks on its own. Keep it covered with a damp cloth to keep it from drying out too much.

A lot of celtuce recipes seem to utilize hot dressings, a nice throwback to the days when grannies doused their garden greens in hot bacon grease. And since you’re probably going to have to grow your own celtuce, at least until it finally does become the new kale, you might as well take a tip from granny. Who knows? Perhaps back in the 1890s, she was pouring bacon grease over her own celtuce.

Stir-Fried Celtuce Stem

1/2 lb. Celtuce Stem

1 garlic clove

1 small piece of ginger

1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn

cooking oil

Peel the skin of stem. Then cut it into long trips. Chop garlic clove and cut ginger into shreds. Put the long strips in boiling water for around 1 minute (control the time in order to keep the original color). Remove from the wok and set aside. Heat up some oil in wok; add ginger, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn to stir-fry until smelling the taste of garlic and peppercorn. Add cooked long strips and quick fry for about 1 minute. Add salt, mix together and serve.

Celtuce & Peppercorn Salad

1 piece Celtuce

3 tsp. Chinkiang black vinegar

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. Chinese sesame oil

3 tsp. vegetable oil

1 clove of garlic

1 piece of fresh ginger, equal in size to the garlic clove

1/4 tsp. salt

10 pieces whole Sichuan peppercorns

1 sprig spring onion (2 if using the very thin, Chinese variety)

Wash the celtuce, slice off the leafy top and the dried-up base, then peel with a vegetable peeler; near the base you may have to go around it 3 or 4 times over to shave off the tougher skin. With a sharp knife make 3mm-thick diagonal slices, then chop these slices at a slight diagonal into 3mm-wide strips. Alternatively, use a vegetable grater with a thick julienne/matchstick attachment. Place the julienned celtuce in a mixing bowl, add the salt, then toss to combine. In a separate bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar and sesame oil; set aside. Peel and finely mince the garlic and ginger. Heat up the vegetable oil in a small saucepan or frying pan. When hot (but not smoking), add the minced garlic and ginger as well as the peppercorns. Tilt the pan to let the oil pool up so the garlic, ginger and peppercorns can float evenly in the hot oil, and let it sizzle for 30 seconds but control the flame to prevent browning. Turn off the heat and pour it into the bowl of prepared vinegar (don’t worry, it won’t splatter!). Tip this bowl of warm dressing into the julienned celtuce, toss to combine, and transfer to your serving dish. Finely slice the spring onions at a diagonal (omitting any wilted, gnarly parts near the top) and scatter it over your celtuce salad. This celtuce salad may be enjoyed as-is as a salad, cold appetizer or side dish. Pairing suggestions with leafy salad greens to make it more of a “Western-style” salad: baby watercress, gem lettuce, Bibb lettuce and endive. Serves 2 as a starter or 4 as a leafy salad.

Pan-Roasted Celtuce

One Celtuce plant, leaves removed and set aside

Salt and Pepper

Fat: olive oil, vegetable oil or butter,

With a vegetable peeler, remove all of the fibrous skin. You will notice translucent interior after a few passes, and you want to peel until you stop seeing all the lateral streaks indicating you are still dealing with the tough outer layer. You should be left with a bright green cylinder that tapers toward the top, and has a fat base with no fibers showing. If the base seems really tough, cut it off so you are left only with tender celtuce core. Think asparagus here. In the meantime, get a heavy skillet hot, and split the entire stem down the middle so you have two half-pipes of celtuce. If it is too long to fit in your pan, you can make it more manageable by cut each piece into two smaller lengths. If the inside has split, don’t be alarmed: this happens when the plant grows too rapidly in the presence of extra water. If there are any brown splits on the exterior, remove them with a small knife, as they will also be tough.

Season the flat side with salt, and pat it down with a paper towel. You want the vegetable to be as dry as possible when it gets into the pan. This will ensure that it is seared properly before the inside gets too mushy. Add your fat to the pan when it begins to smoke, and then lay the celtuce planks, flat side down into the hot oil. Let them cook until they become nice and browned on one side before flipping, about 4-5 minutes. After you flip them, let them cook an additional 2-3 minutes before removing from the pan. They should still be bright green when you slice into them. At this point, serve them as if they were a main protein, or chop them up and add them to stir fries, or soups. If you want to go full-on root to leaf, you could prepare this easy, warm vinaigrette with the leaves to serve over the roasted stem.

Warm Celtuce Leaf Vinaigrette

Celtuce leaves, ribs taken out and set aside

Bacon lardons (Vegans may use mushrooms sauteed in olive oil until crispy, and if you’re not vegan, there’s no reason you can’t use both.)

½ cup Cider or Red Wine Vinegar

One handful of pine nuts

One red onion, finely diced

One clove garlic finely minced

Parsley, celery, or cilantro, finely chopped

Chop the ribs into small pieces, and the leaves into medium chunks, keeping them separate. Heat a medium skillet and either begin rendering the bacon lardons, or frying the mushrooms (or both). Once they have fried properly, turn up the heat, add the sliced celtuce ribs, pine nuts and garlic. Cook very briefly, until the ribs turn bright green, about 30 seconds. At this point, add the leaves and cook for another 30 seconds until they wilt. Add everything else to a bowl and combine with warm ingredients off the heat. Plate up this delicious, acidic sauce and served slices of roasted celtuce stem over it.

