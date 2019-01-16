Chili, it warms in a storm

Submitted photo 30-Minute Beef Chili can be warming you up quickly on a cold winter night. -

This past weekend, after all emergency preparations had been taken and it was just a matter of sitting around and waiting for the ice storm to begin and take its inevitable toll, it was hard to shake the feeling there was one more thing that needed to be done.

Make some chili. A huge pot of chili. With all the talk of ice, and dread of being without electricity, it was hard to shake the chill of cold and dread that permeated the air.

And nothing warms a chill like chili. For smart folks who owned generators, or had purchased an inverter to power their crockpot off their car battery, not even a power failure could prevent the enjoyment of some warming chili goodness. For everybody else, there were fireplaces, woodstoves, charcoal and gas grills and for the truly lucky, gas ranges. Assuming those folks whose gas cookstove had an electric ignition had had the presence of mind to purchase a grill lighter or some matches.

The great thing about chili is that it is so adaptable. You can make your super-special Super Bowl chili that has 40 ingredients or a simple five ingredient chili. You can make a white chili with chicken, or you can go vegetarian if that’s your pleasure, or what your cupboard offers.

There’s no need to stick religiously with a recipe. They are infinitely adaptable, which is a great think if you’re working with what’s in your pantry.

The recipe for Wendy’s copycat chili below is a perfectly serviceable home replacement for a fast-food favorite, and a good basic chili recipe. But this past weekend, switching out the tomato juice for a large can of diced tomatoes, substituting two medium size cans of tomato sauce for the tomato puree, and using two cans of kidney beans and two cans of black beans instead of the beans called for because those are the things that were in the house made a great pot of chili. And what is more, it fit perfectly in a large black cast iron Dutch oven that will sit on the hearth by a roaring fire if need be.

There are all kinds of ways to customize your chili, either through necessity or choice. Add an extra can (or two) of beans and cut back on the meat to make it more economical. If the carnivores in your family are having none of that, reduce the amount of beans, or eliminate them entirely. Mexican chorizo sausage in place of all or some of the beef really ups the flavor. And if you’re concerned about fat and you’ve got some ground turkey or ground chicken in the house, use it. And there’s nothing wrong with shredded chicken breast or cutting up some chicken thighs.

If a recipe calls for water, use tomato juice or V8 instead. Better yet, use some chicken, vegetable or beef broth. But if you use broth, especially if it isn’t homemade, cut back on the salt elsewhere. If you want a really deep, earthy flavor, try dark beer instead of water.

Mix up your chiles. A couple chipotle chiles will give the chili a spicy and smokey flavor. A little smoked paprika will add smokiness without extra heat. Cocoa powder (about a half to a tablespoon) makes the chili extra rich. Cinnamon also plays nicely with the chili peppers.

Adding some veggies to your chili can make it more healthy, and make the expensive meat go further. Add finely diced zucchini and bell pepper. Poblano peppers add a really great southwest flavor when sautéd with the onions and garlic. Jalapeños sautéed with the onions and garlic make for an extra spicy chili. Add a cup of frozen corn kernels or halved black olives for flavor, color and texture. Diced sweet potato or butternut squash adds a unique sweet contrast and beautiful color, but it gets mushy if you don’t roast it first and add it in near the end of your cooking time.

As far as toppings or no topping, follow your heart. Cheddar or Monterey jack cheese are always good. Sour cream, green onions or diced raw onions, cilantro and crushed tortilla chips are all tried and true favorites. Experiment from there. An approaching ice storm is a great time for experimentation with the stuff you have on hand.

30-Minute Beef Chili

Beef Chili Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground beef

1 medium onion, finely cubed

1 large carrot, cubed

½ medium green bell pepper, cubed

3 garlic cloves, minced

14.5 oz can diced tomatoes

15.5 oz can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups beef broth

Chili Seasonings:

1-½ tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. granulated sugar

2 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground pepper

2-½ tsp. chili powder

Brown beef in a Dutch oven over med-high heat, breaking up the meat while stirring. Add onion and cook until tender. Add diced carrot, bell pepper and minced garlic. Cook until vegetables are tender, stirring as needed. Drain excess fat. Pour in diced tomatoes with juice, add beans, broth and seasonings. Stir well to combine. Turn heat down to a gentle boil and allow chili to cook 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally (longer if meat and vegetables aren’t desired tenderness). Taste chili and additional seasonings if needed. Turn off heat and allow chili to rest 5 minutes.

Wendy’s Chili (copycat recipe)

2 pounds ground beef

1 quart tomato juice

1 can (15-ounce) tomato purée

1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, drained

1 can pinto beans, drained

medium-large onion, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup chili powder (use less for milder chili)

1 tsp. ground cumin (use more for real flavor)

1-1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef. Drain off the fat. Put the beef and the remaining ingredients in a 6-quart pot. Cover the pot and let the chili simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes.

Double Beef Chili

1 lb. stew meat

1 lb. ground beef

1 onion large, diced

6 cloves garlic, diced

jalepeno, diced

green pepper, diced

cilantro

18 oz. tomato sauce

18 oz. diced tomatoes

18 oz. pinto beans

18 oz. navy beans

1 tsp. cumin

1 tbsp. chili powder

salt and pepper

1 malty beer or beef stock

In a large dutch oven, brown ground beef on medium high. When beef is browned, remove and set aside. Add in stew meat and brown, turning to be sure it cooks evenly. Remove stew meat when browned. Do not drain fat. Add onion, garlic, jalapeno, pepper, and add to pot. Cook on medium high until soft. Add meat back to pot, and add spices, diced tomatoes and stir well to combine. Add in spices and beer or stock, stir. Cover with lid and simmer on low for one hour. Top with shredded cheese, green onion, sour cream, and Frito’s if desired.

White Chicken Chili

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

2 (4.5 oz.) cans green chilies

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thirds

5 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 (15 oz.) cans white beans

1-1/2 cup frozen corn

1/2 cup sour cream

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

1/4 cup shredded Monterey jack

1/4 cup crushed tortilla chips

In a large pot, over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and jalapeño and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and cumin and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add green chilis, chicken, and broth and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, 10 to 12 minutes, until chicken is tender and cooked through.

Transfer chicken to a plate and shred with two forks. Return to pot and add white beans and corn. Bring to a simmer and let cook, 10 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in sour cream. Ladle chili into bowls and garnish with cilantro, cheese, and chips before serving.

5-Ingredient Easy Chili

1 lb. ground beef or turkey*

1 small white onion, diced

3 (15 oz.) cans diced tomatoes with green chiles

2 (15 oz.) cans beans, drained (black beans, kidney beans, a combo, or whatever you like)

2 Tbsp. chili powder

(optional toppings: shredded cheese, chopped green onions, sour cream, cilantro, etc.)

In a large stockpot, cook ground beef or turkey over medium-high heat until browned, stirring frequently. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked beef or turkey to a separate plate and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon of grease in the stockpot, and discard the rest. Add the onion to the stockpot and saute for 4-5 minutes, or until soft. Add remaining ingredients and the cooked beef or turkey to the stockpot, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with optional toppings if desired. Or, store in a sealed container for up to 3 days.

If using ground turkey, you may need to heat a tablespoon of olive oil beforehand to help cook and brown the turkey, and then add an additional tablespoon of oil to cook the onion.

You can also make this in the slow cooker. You just need to brown your meat on the stove and drain it before adding the meat to your slow cooker. Then slow cook the chili on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.

Vegetarian Chili

1/3 cup olive oil

chopped veggies:

3 cups chopped yellow onions (1-1/2 – 2 large)

3 cups chopped mushrooms (15-16 ounces)

1-1/2 cups chopped carrots (4-5 medium)

1-1/2 cups chopped green pepper (1 large)

1 cup chopped celery

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

spices:

1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

3 tbsp. chili powder (mix different types for added depth of flavor)

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Other ingredients:

1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste

1-3 cups tomato juice (Start with 1. Add more at the end to thin, if necessary)

1-1/2 cups water

1 cup bulgar wheat (substitute 1 cup quinoa for gluten free)

1/3 cup dry white wine

3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce (Note for strict vegetarians: Some brands of Worcestershire sauce contain anchovies. If you omit the Worcestershire sauce, the chili will still be delicious.

1/2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

2 (15-oz.) cans undrained red kidney beans

3 tbsp. canned chopped green chiles

Suggested Garnishes:

yogurt or sour cream, chopped scallions, grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, cubed avocado

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large pot or dutch oven. Add chopped veggies and spices. Sauté, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients, using only 1 cup of the tomato juice. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes, uncovered. Add additional tomato juice if you want to thin the chili. Season to taste with salt and fresh pepper. Serve with assorted toppings.

