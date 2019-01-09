Resolutions meet sticker shock

Chicken Kale Mushroom Stir Fry is a meal for four that only costs about six bucks when your store has the right stuff on sale. If the couscous it is being served with was substituted with cauliflower rice, it would be low-carb also, but cost a little more. -

Well-intentioned resolutions about better diet and lowered carbs or fat or calories may not survive to die a death of bored taste buds or family rebellion if your Christmas-strapped wallet gives out first.

During the past week a cashier in a Mount Airy grocery store was heard to say to a customer, “You can tell it’s after Christmas. People are using their debit cards like they’re gift cards, and they don’t know how much the gift was for,” after the previous customer had cobbled together a complicated arrangement of multiple cards and dribbles of cash.

It’s tough out there, and food is expensive. And attempting to improve your diet by trying new things is never cheap. When your’re trying new things, you leave behind your safety net of knowing where the best buys are and all the hacks and workarounds you’ve developed.

But if you can manage to make your store’s weekly sales work for you, it really does help. This past week, one local grocery store was selling boneless, skinless chicken breasts for $1.50 a pound and eight-ounce packs of fresh mushrooms for $1.09, both pretty good deals. Onions and chopped kale were also on sale, which made enough Chicken Kale Mushroom Stir-Fry to feed four cost about six bucks. Add a little to that if you’ve sworn off carbs and need to get a cauliflower to make yourself some cauliflower rice instead of serving the dish over regular rice. If your wallet is really screaming, maybe you can find a box of couscous or quinoa in your pantry, forget the rice entirely and knock that $6 down to five.

These cost calculations assume you’ve got the basic staples of cooking already at home. Things like salt, pepper and olive oil are not factored in, so, hope those things hold out til better times roll around. Try not to fall into the trap of buying a whole new set of herbs, spices and condiments to go with your new eating plan if cost is a factor. That will jack the price up really fast. Maybe smoked paprika will take that new dish to the next level. But that plain old paprika already in your spice rack is probably going to taste just fine, and you can try smoked paprika later when things aren’t so tight.

The $1.50 chicken price is for a six-pound family value pack, so for this plan to work, you need to find or already have a few more recipes to use up the rest of it, or throw some in the freezer and be ahead for next week. A recipe file that can be searched by key ingredients is not a bad thing to have so that when your store has a sale on, say chicken breasts and mushrooms or grape tomatoes, you can pull them up and find your food for the week. Most stores post their sales online or you can look at the flyers in your newspaper before you leave the house so you’re not attempting heavy Googling and spontaneous meal planning in the produce aisle.

Since chicken is the most consistently well-priced animal protein right now, recipes follow for boneless breasts, boneless thighs and legs to save for when each goes on sale. And most of them are low-carb, if that’s your New Year’s thing.

If low-carb has you scrambling for a “bed” for your dishes — a substitute for the rice or pasta you used to put there — try some cauliflower rice. It’s pretty good, and when cauliflower goes on sale, make a bunch of it. It keeps in the freezer for a month, and let’s face it, you’re probably not going to win the lottery before the month is out.

Chicken Kale Mushroom Stir Fry

This easy chicken kale stir fry can be on the table in about 30 minutes start to finish, making it a great weeknight dinner option. Serves 4. If your store only has chopped kale in the form of a salad kit, get it, and save the dressing for later. Throw in the packet of dried cranberries at the very end, and sprinkle the packet of little seed things over the top, after plating.

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 tsp. sesame oil, optional

1 medium yellow onion, halved then thinly sliced

2 tsp. minced garlic, about 4 cloves

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

6 oz. chopped kale, about 5 cups

1/2 tsp. powdered ginger

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 tbsp. soy sauce

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat for about a minute. Add the chicken and season it with sea salt and pepper. Continue to saute chicken over medium-high heat for 8-9 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through. Remove chicken to a separate bowl and reduce heat to medium. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil, sesame oil (if using), onion, and minced garlic to the pan. Cook for one minute, then stir in the mushrooms. Continue sauteing over medium heat for five minutes or until they soften and brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in the kale. Season with crushed red pepper, ginger, and soy sauce, and continue to saute over medium heat, stirring frequently, until kale is just wilted. Stir chicken back in until heated through.

Serve over cooked rice or couscous or quinoa (or over cauliflower rice, if low carb).

Cheesy Chicken and Spinach Skillet

This keto-friendly Cheesy Chicken and Spinach Skillet is a big pan of super flavorful, super easy, cast iron skillet comfort food that takes 45 minutes to prepare. Serves 4.

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 tbsp. diced yellow onion

4 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 tsp.)

8 oz. fresh spinach

1/4-1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper, optional

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 lbs of chicken)

1/2 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. paprika

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 oz. shredded mozzarella

Take cream cheese out to soften, then chop the garlic and onion. Shred mozzarella, if not using pre-shredded. Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim the chicken and slice it lengthwise so that you have four thinner pieces, then season on both sides with sea salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and paprika.

Heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil in a 12″ cast iron skillet over medium heat for about one minute, until shimmering. Add onion and saute for one minute. Stir in the spinach, garlic, and optional crushed red pepper and saute for about three minutes, stirring often, until spinach wilts. Remove spinach to a separate bowl.

Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to the skillet and swirl to coat. Add chicken and brown for three minutes per side over medium heat. Turn off the heat under the pan. Spread each piece of chicken with cream cheese, then top with sauteed spinach and sprinkle with mozzarella.

Move skillet into the oven and bake at 400°F. for 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Broil on high for one minute to brown the cheese.

Cauliflower Rice

Makes 8 -1/2 cup servings but uncooked cauliflower rice will keep in the freezer for up to a month.

1 large head cauliflower

Wash and thoroughly dry cauliflower, then remove all greens.

If using a box grater, cut the cauliflower into large chunks and use the medium-sized holes (the side commonly used to grate cheese), to grate into “rice.” If using a food processor, cut into small pieces and use the grater attachment to grate the cauliflower into “rice.” Transfer to a clean towel or paper towel and press to remove any excess moisture, which can make your dish soggy.

Once you have your cauliflower rice, it’s easy to cook (or enjoy raw)! Simply sauté in a large skillet over medium heat in 1 Tbsp oil. Cover with a lid so the cauliflower steams and becomes more tender. Cook for a total of 5-8 minutes, then season as desired (such as with soy sauce or salt and pepper). Use cauliflower rice in recipes that call for rice, such as stir fries or fried rice. Store leftovers in the refrigerator up to 5 days. Store uncooked cauliflower rice in the freezer up to 1 month.

Slow Cooker Garlic Chicken Drumsticks

Ten minutes to prep and then 4 hours and 6 minutes to cook. But you’d better love garlic. If you’ve ever had 40-clove garlic chicken and liked it, you’ll like this too. If you are less fond of garlic, reduce to about 5 cloves. Serves 4.

2-2.5 lbs chicken drumsticks (6-8 depending on size)

1 medium yellow onion, sliced thin

20 whole garlic cloves

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tsp. dried rosemary

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1 cup chicken broth or vegetable broth

Place drumsticks, onion, and garlic in large bowl. Combine olive oil, rosemary, paprika, salt, and pepper in a small separate bowl, then pour over the chicken/onion/garlic and toss to coat. Add everything to your slow cooker, pour broth over, and cook on high for 4 hours.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer drumsticks, onions, and garlic to a sprayed roasting pan, then broil on high for three minutes a side until skin is golden brown.

Caprese Chicken and Kale Skillet

This one takes an hour, and is the perfect recipe if you’re cooking for people who think they don’t like kale. Maybe it’s the sweetness of the balsamic vinegar or the roasted tomatoes, or maybe it’s the melty cheese, but the kale will slip right by your non-kale eaters. Serves 4.

3 tbsp. olive oil divided

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1/2 medium yellow onion (or one small one), diced

2 tsp. minced garlic, about four cloves

6-8 oz roughly chopped kale leaves, about one bunch

1 pint grape tomatoes

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 tsp. basil

1.5 tbsp. balsamic vinegar, divided

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

Preheat oven to 425°F. Trim chicken and season it on both sides with sea salt and pepper. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a 12” cast iron skillet over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes. Brown chicken thighs for 4 minutes per side, then remove to a separate plate.

While the thighs are browning, strip the kale leaves from their stems and roughly chop (if not using bagged kale). Dice onion and mince garlic (if using cloves).

After removing the chicken, reduce heat to medium under the same skillet. Saute the onion for 2 minutes, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Stir in the garlic and saute briefly, then add the grape tomatoes and continue to cook for about 7 minutes, until they just begin to wrinkle. Add a Tbsp of olive oil to the pan. Stir in the kale and season it with crushed red pepper and basil, then saute for another 3 minutes or so until kale is just wilted and dark green. Stir in 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, then turn off the heat under the pan.

Arrange the browned thighs on top of the sauteed kale and drizzle 1/2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar over the chicken. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella over the entire skillet, then top everything with the Parmesan. Move skillet into the oven and bake at 425°F. for 20 minutes, until chicken is cooked through to 165 degrees and cheese is browned.

Serve your Caprese chicken skillet with the tomatoes and kale.

