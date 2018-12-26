Welcome the New Year with a fresh ham

There’s a reason you’re probably going to have some pig on your table on New Year’s Day, but is that reason superstition, tradition, or merely an insurance policy for the coming year?
Back in the day, farmers and country folk butchered their hogs when the weather turned cold, providing fresh pork for winter holiday celebrations. A lot of the meat would have been smoked and cured to preserve it in the days before refrigeration, but if there was ever a time to eat a fresh ham —that is, a ham that has not been cured —New Year’s Day is as good a time as any to do it.
There’s a strong case for tradition.
Or perhaps, pork is on the menu for another reason. Pigs root forward, which is the same direction most people hope to go in the new year. On the other hand, serving chicken on New Year’s Day might be unwise because chickens scratch backward — not a direction anyone wants to go if they can help it.
So, superstition could play a part.
Even if you’re not the least bit superstitious and wouldn’t think of basing your menu on the foraging habits of farm animals and don’t care very deeply about the eating habits of your ancestors, pork is pretty tasty. And what’s wrong with a little insurance anyway?
But what part of the pig?
Traditionalists argue that hog jowls are the only way to go, and they do taste better than they sound (kind of like uncured, thick-sliced bacon), but folks who think of themselves as traditionalists, but are not about to eat the jowl of anything, generally go with a ham.
There’s also a place for pork loin and sausages on the New Year’s table, especially for those of German extraction.
Fresh hams are particularly intriguing. Most ham that is sold to consumers is already cured, smoked or baked. Deli ham can be eaten right out of the refrigerator, but other hams are typically reheated for improved flavor and texture.
But a fresh ham is different. It has been neither cooked nor cured. It’s the same cut as cured, but not embellished with any of the brine and smoke or flavorings of a cured or pre-cooked ham. The color of the flesh is light pink or gray, as you would expect in uncooked meat.
You have to cook it yourself (not just heat it up) and if you want to cure or brine it yourself, you can. There’s plenty of information on the internet about how to do just that. One of the advantages of a fresh ham is that you are totally in control of the process. By curing your own ham, you can reduce or eliminate nitrates and nitrites if that’s important to you. An uncured, unbrined ham generally is less salty, if that’s important to you. If it’s important to you that your flavorings be natural and/or organic, that’s also possible.
A smaller fresh ham roast is not unlike a pork loin as both are uncured, but much less expensive. And smaller, if your family is small. Pick your pork.
Baked Fresh Ham
This recipe serves 12 and takes a little shy of four hours from start to finish.
One 14-16 pound fresh ham
One head roasted garlic, pulled apart and cloves mashed
2 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
4 cups chicken or vegetable stock, preferably homemade
4 tbsp. flour
One hour before you begin, take the fresh ham out of the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 350°F. If you feel up to it, score the skin into a one-inch diamond pattern. Using a mortar and pestle, mush together the roasted garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper and olive oil and rub it into the meat. Place the ham in a roasting pan, with the skin side down, and place in the oven.
An hour later, turn it skin side up, and every half hour, baste with the fat. About three hours later, the internal temperature should reach 160 degrees. Take it out of the oven, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest for 30 minutes. The temperature should eventually reach 170 degrees, the magic temperature for pork. Pour off the fat from the pan into a fat separator, and pour 4 tablespoons back into the pan. (Alternatively, pour off all but four tablespoons fat). Put the roasting pan on the stove, turn up the heat to medium and stir in three tablespoons of flour, four if you like your gravy thick. Cook for 1 minute. Add the stock, a little at a time, and scrape up all those wonderful browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Reduce until thickened. Strain into a saucepan and keep warm. If there’s some nice juice in the fat separator, add that.
(Some folks recommend that you remove the ham from the oven when the internal temperature reads 140 to 150 degrees — it will cook further as it rests.)
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Debbie Lyon’s potatoes are the perfect festive touch for a holiday meal. Double up the recipe if you have a crowd, or even if you don’t. They’re that good.
Makes 6 to 8 servings
3 pounds large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch chunks
5 large garlic cloves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
7 to 8 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, at room temperature, such as Montrachet
4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 -1/2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup half-and-half or milk
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the potatoes, garlic and 1 tablespoon salt in a large pot with enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.
Drain the potatoes and garlic and process them together through a food mill fitted with the coarsest blade set on top of a bowl. While the potatoes are still hot, stir in the goat cheese, butter, sour cream, half-and-half, 4 teaspoons salt and 2 teaspoons pepper until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a 9-by-12-by-2-inch oval baking dish, smoothing the top. Sprinkle the Parmesan on top and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned. Serve hot.
Make it ahead: Assemble the dish, including the parmesan, and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Bake before serving.
Sweet and Sour Cabbage with Bacon
A German-inspired side dish perfect for folks who find cabbage mandatory on the New Year’s table. This cabbage is full of sweet, sour, and salty flavors. Serves four.
1 tsp. vegetable oil
4 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 medium green cabbage, cored and cut into 1 to 1 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
3 tbsp. soy sauce
Heat oil in a large, heavy pot (a Dutch oven works well) over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crisp, stirring frequently. Use a slotted spoon to transfer bacon to a plate. Add onion and cabbage to pot and cook, stirring often, until cabbage is wilted (about 10 minutes). Add vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce and cook until cabbage is crisp-tender, about 10 more minutes. Stir in bacon.
Roasted Fresh Ham with Red Currant Glaze
Serves 6-8.
2 – 3 lb fresh ham roast
olive oil
salt and freshly ground pepper
2 lbs. fingerling potatoes
splash of red wine, for deglazing
½ cup red currant preserves (or more)
Preheat oven to 325°F. Arrange the potatoes in a medium roasting pan or casserole; drizzle with olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper. Sprinkle the roast liberally on all sides with salt and pepper. In a medium skillet, heat a splash of olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add roast and sear, turning, until nicely browned on all sides. Position the roast on the bed of potatoes. Deglaze skillet with red wine, scraping up the fond, and pour the deglazed pan juices over the roast.
Roast in the preheated oven, basting now and then if you like, for about 2 hours (or to an internal temperature of 130°). If necessary, thin red currant preserves with a tablespoon or two of red wine; glaze the roast with half of the preserves. Roast for 15 minutes. Glaze roast again. Continue to roast until the internal temperature reaches 145°F.
Allow roast to rest for 15 minutes prior to carving. Meanwhile, transfer roast and potatoes to a serving platter. Scrape juices and browned bits from the roasting pan to a skillet. Reduce pan juices, stirring constantly, over high heat, then strain into a clean pitcher or gravy boat. Serve with hot pan juices and any remaining red currant glaze.
Fresh Ham with Rosemary, Garlic and Lemon
Servings: 6, with leftovers
For the ham:
8-1/2 lb. bone-in fresh half-ham, preferably shank end, rind (skin) removed
1 medium lemon
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup fresh rosemary leaves
6 medium cloves garlic, halved
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
For the pan sauce:
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup lower-salt chicken broth
2 tsp. unsalted butter, softened
2 tsp. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. cherry jam
Set the ham fat side up in a large heavy-duty roasting pan. Use a sharp knife to score the fat in a 1-inch diamond pattern, cutting only about three-quarters of the way through the fat. Peel the zest from the lemon with a vegetable peeler, avoiding the white pith. Put the zest, olive oil, rosemary, garlic, 1 Tbs. salt, and 1 tsp. pepper in a food processor and pulse to a coarse paste. Rub this mixture all over the ham. Cover the pan tightly with foil and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.
Position a rack in the oven so that the ham will sit as high as possible but still have at least 2 inches head space for air circulation. Heat the oven to 350°F.
Keep the ham covered with the foil and roast for 3 hours. Uncover the pan and drizzle the vinegar over the ham, taking care not to wash off the coating. Continue roasting, basting every 15 minutes or so, until the ham is well browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat without touching bone registers 170°F (check in several places), 1 to 1-1/2 hours more. If the ham or drippings begin to brown too much, cover loosely with foil to prevent burning. Transfer the ham to a carving board to rest while you make the sauce.
Make the sauce:
Pour the pan drippings into a bowl, let sit until the fat rises to the top, and then skim off the fat. Return the skimmed drippings to the roasting pan and set the pan over medium heat. Whisk in the wine, scraping up any particles stuck to the pan’s bottom. Whisk in the broth, add 1/2 cup water, and continue to boil until the liquid is reduced by one-third, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, use a fork to mash the butter with the flour in a small bowl or ramekin to create a thick paste. Whisk the cherry jam into the sauce, then add the butter paste in parts, whisking until the paste is fully dissolved and the sauce is simmering and thickened. Carve the ham and serve with the sauce.
Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and lightly sautéed green beans.
Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.