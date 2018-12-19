The mysterious vanishing goose

Submitted photo A Christmas goose is seen here in all its glory. -

Whatever happened to the Christmas goose?

Once a staple centerpiece of holiday tables, a Christmas goose in America is now a rarity, and even in Europe, they do not dominate the Christmas feast in the way they once did. There are no definitive answers, and there are probably as many possible solutions to the mystery as there are people who keep track of these things.

The English who settled America ate goose, as did the Dutch, Germans, French, Scandinavians, and Slavs who followed them.

But goose is all dark meat, with an intense flavor more often compared to beef than chicken, and as the old joke goes, Americans favor exotic meats that taste like chicken. Not only that, goose is trickier to cook than chicken or turkey. It is not a set-it-and-forget-it operation.

More importantly, a goose is a fat bird, especially at the end of the year. Many of the cultures which raised geese did it as much for the fat as the meat. Some breeds of geese flourished in a postage-stamp-sized city yard, and it was possible for even a poor family to keep themselves stocked with meat for the holidays, and fat for everyday cooking. But Americans had room for pigs, and therefore had plenty of lard, and did not need goose fat as badly.

As is often the case, one should follow the money, and in the case of goose vs. turkey, it often comes down to economics. These days, a goose flat out costs more.

A 10-pound goose ordered online today can cost over $15 a pound, more than most folks can spend. Compared to that, a turkey purchased online is a bargain at as little as 68 cents a pound. Americans ate an estimated 22 million turkeys on Christmas Day in 2012, a number that has probably gone up in the years since.

You may find a cheaper goose at your local grocery store, but it still costs more than a turkey. It was not ever thus. A couple of centuries ago, a goose was the poor man’s meal, and only rich folk could afford a turkey.

Geese have been eaten in Europe for millennia, but when turkeys were first brought to Europe from the New World, they lacked immunity to European avian diseases, making them difficult to raise, and therefore expensive.

In fact, some folks blame none other than Charles Dickens for killing off the Christmas goose. You will recall that in his classic Christmas story, “A Christmas Carol,” that the impoverished Cratchit family gathered around the table of their miserable London digs to partake of a goose for Christmas dinner until Ebeneezer Scrooge — in his first act of benevolence after wrestling all night with Christmas ghosts — bought them a prize turkey as big as Tiny Tim for their holiday table, thereby signaling their increase in status soon to come when Scrooge finally gives poor Bob Cratchit a raise.

Some folks say, from that moment forth, that as a festive dinner, the goose’s goose was cooked.

How to roast, stuff and serve a goose

Find your goose. Depending on where you are, this may mean ordering it from a local butcher or supplier or just picking a bird up from your supermarket’s freezer case (though seasonally you may be able to pick one up fresh). Start looking early.

There may also be some variation in what state the goose is in when it arrives and what extra parts accompany it. Most butchers and suppliers will include the liver and giblets of the goose; others will add the neck of the goose as well. If you can get more than one goose liver — sometimes other folks don’t want theirs — lucky you: they make terrific, fiendishly rich goose liver paté. If you don’t want to make paté, the liver can be quickly seared in a frying pan, allowed to cool, and chopped up to add to your preferred stuffing (you can add it to the recipe below). The giblets, and the neck should be simmered on low heat for several hours with a little salt, pepper and sage to make a rich basic stock. This you can use after roasting to deglaze the roasting pan and make your goose’s gravy.

As regards how big a goose you need: allow 1 1/2 to 2 pounds of uncooked-goose weight per person. A goose for four people, for example, should weigh at least eight pounds — more if you want significant leftovers.

Preparing the goose

To get the goose ready for roasting, there are a few things you need to do.

Cut out the wishbone: This will make the breast meat easier to carve, and if there’s enough neck skin left on the goose, it will also give you more room to stuff the neck cavity. With the breast side up, pull back the skin around the neck to reveal the bone. With a small sharp knife, cut around those parts of the wishbone that you can see on both sides. You don’t have to cut too deeply: just enough so that you can slip a finger under the bone and pull it out.

Pierce the skin: Because geese live outdoors all year and are physically active in all weathers, they build up a far thicker layer of fat under their skins than intensively raised chickens or turkeys ever do. This fat needs an escape route during the roasting process if the skin of the goose is to achieve the crispness that makes roast goose famous.

To make sure the fat can get out during roasting, you must prick the goose all over with something sharp — a small knife, or the tines of a sharp fork. The idea is to pierce the skin without piercing the flesh underneath, so that the meat’s moisture won’t have a chance to escape at the same time the fat does. When doing the piercing, don’t omit the legs: the skin there won’t get crisp if you forget them. Also, make sure that the sides of the goose underneath the legs and wings get their share of the piercing.

Stuff and truss the goose

Because you’ll be turning the goose a number of times during the roasting process, you’ll want to make sure that the legs and wings aren’t going to flap around, and that the stuffing is going to stay in place. First, therefore, run a skewer between the bones of the ends of the wings and push a length of (non-plastic) twine through the holes, knotting them together as tightly as possible.

When this is done, season the inside of the body cavity of the goose with salt and pepper: then fill with your preferred stuffing. As with a turkey or chicken, don’t pack down the stuffing or overfill the body cavity. When stuffed, sew the body cavity closed with more twine. The simplest way is to pierce the skin on both sides with a skewer and push the twine through, knotting each pair of skewer-holes together with the twine. If you like, and if the legs seem at all loose, tie them together with twine behind the body as well.

Roasting the goose

Preheat the oven to 425°F. (a little lower if you have a fan oven). Rub the skin of the goose with a little olive oil: season with salt and pepper. Prepare a roasting pan, lining it with foil if you like: if possible, put a roasting rack in the pan to hold the goose more securely. Place the goose on its side in the pan or on the roasting rack. Pour a few tablespoons of water into the roasting pan to prevent the goose fat from scorching.

When the oven is heated, put in the goose and roast it for 30 minutes at 425°F.

When the thirty minutes are over, take the goose out and pour the fat that has accumulated in the pan into a heatproof container. You are likely to get an amazing amount of fat out of the goose at this point, so be prepared for the bounty. Goose fat is the creme de la creme of fat and costs a fortune to buy, but you are about to get a pint or more for free. Once you’ve poured the fat off, turn the goose on its other side and return it to the oven, lowering the oven temperature to 350°F. Your goose will need to roast for at least 2-3 hours further. Calculate the remaining total roasting time this way: multiply the original weight by minutes per pound: 18-20 minutes per pound if the goose is unstuffed, or 22-24 minutes per pound stuffed (use the longer times if your goose weighs more than 12 pounds). The answer you get will be your complete cooking time in minutes: subtract the 30 minutes for which you’ve already cooked your goose, and you’ll get the number of minutes of roasting time remaining.

During this whole period, baste the goose as often as possible — once every fifteen minutes, if you can: but at least once every half hour. Please note that the goose’s breast will cook more quickly than the rest of the bird, so protecting it with foil to keep it from overcooking and drying out is a good idea. Keep the goose “tented” with foil until the last hour to half hour of roasting. You may also want to cover the ends of the goose’s legs after about the first hour and a half to keep them from charring.

Half an hour after turning the goose on its second side, turn it again so that it’s breast side down (again pouring off the accumulated fat): then, half an hour after that, pour off any remaining fat and turn the goose breast-side up to finish roasting. If you have a larger goose that requires more cooking time, keep giving it half-turns every half hour and pouring off fat as necessary.

When the goose is done, remove it from the roasting pan and set it aside on the carving board or platter to rest. It needs at least twenty to twenty-five minutes to rest before you start carving it.

Carving the goose

The goose’s body is shaped slightly differently from that of a turkey or chicken, so they don’t carve in quite the same way.

Cut away the string you used to truss the limbs of the goose and discard it. Cut open the sewn-up vent of the goose and remove all the stuffing to a bowl for serving. With a heavy-bladed knife, cut straight down through the goose’s shoulder joints, all the way through. This frees the wings. Cut all the way around each of the legs and straight through the joint where it meets the body. Split the thighs away from the drumsticks. With a long carving knife oriented the long way along the goose’s body, slice the breast meat off the breast.

Serve hot with your preferred side dishes. Use the goose fat you’ve poured off to roast potatoes or in other dishes: it will keep, refrigerated in a closed jar, for months and months. The carcass will make terrific stock.

Potato, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing for Goose

4 medium potatoes or 5 small ones

2 large tart cooking apples

1 large onion

3 slices smoked bacon

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1/2 tsp. dried sage or 1 tsp. fresh sage

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Zest of one lemon

1 tbsp. butter or lard

Peel the potatoes and chop into approximately 1/2 inch cubes. Parboil in salted water for 5 minutes: drain and set aside. Peel, core and coarsely chop the apples; peel and chop the onion. Grate the zest off the lemon. Put the butter into a frying pan; when it sizzles, add the bacon slices and fry them until crisp and brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel: chop finely. Add the onion to the frying pan: saute until the onions soften. Add the parboiled potatoes and sauté until they brown very slightly. Remove from heat. Wash the cranberries and chop them coarsely. Toss them in a large bowl with the potato and onion mixture. Add the chopped bacon, herbs, and other seasonings: toss again. Add the apples and mix together thoroughly.

Stuff the goose with all the mixture that will fit in comfortably: put the rest in a pie plate or cake tin to be cooked separately. Moisten the pan-cooked stuffing with a little stock before baking it at about 350° F for about twenty minutes.

After your goose is cooked, always remove all the stuffing from the carcass immediately after cooking. Refrigerate when it cools.

A Christmas goose is seen here in all its glory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_goose-1.jpg A Christmas goose is seen here in all its glory. Submitted photo

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.