Book brings farmhouse kitchen to readers

It’s no surprise that Kim Eyer aspires to teaching cooking lessons on her family’s 24-acre farm on the far outskirts of Mount Airy, considering her new cookbook is more of a cooking textbook than a mere collection of recipes.

The title, “In the Farmhouse Kitchen,” can be taken literally to mean that Eyer imparts the wisdom of a lifetime spent in farmhouse kitchens, from growing up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania to living on a Surry County farm now.

Of course, there are recipes, but there are also charts and tables chock a block full of information ranging from cooking times for every conceivable type of pasta, roasting times for every conceivable variety of meat, food storage guidelines, slow cooker tips, equivalent measures, definitions of cooking terms, basic cooking times, a list of items for a well-stocked pantry, and on and on right up to how to fold a napkin once the meal is cooked and on the table.

Stepping into your kitchen with Eyer’s book in hand is what it must feel like if one had paid attention to every word their grandma ever told them and wrote it down in a well-organized, easily searched format. That is, if one’s grandma baked pies from scratch, canned her own pickles and occasionally rustled up a little pad Thai on her woodstove.

“We’re losing our food knowledge,” Eyer said. “We’re so reliant on processed foods. This book is designed to help you get away from that, away from processed food, away from fast food.”

And indeed, if Eyer gives you a recipe that calls for chicken stock or cream-of-whatever soup, she gives you a recipe for chicken stock and cream-of-whatever soup. She’s also got recipes for making your own yogurt (which she learned as a child on a dairy farm), making your own baking mix, cake mix, even making your own cheese. The difference between these homemade time-savers and their commercial equivalent is that they do not contain preservatives, chemicals and other unpronounceable mysteries.

The old gently meshes with the new as Eyer slyly brings the 21st century world of emojis to her farmhouse by coding recipes with icons to indicate family favorites (a heart), freezer-friendliness (a snowflake), slow cooker appropriate (a black pot), copycat recipes of well-known brands (a star), quick and easy recipes (a clock face) and diner classics (a daisy).

Eyer and her husband Steve Murphy bought Mill River Farm, as their farm is called, in 2007. It’s between Cain Road and Hwy. 89 way out near Westfield, but still has a Mount Airy address. They raise Limousin cattle, a French heritage breed that she can pronounce — it doesn’t sound like it looks — Yorkshire-cross pigs, which are one of the first breeds of pigs brought to the United states from Europe, as well as chickens for meat and chickens for eggs. She raises produce for use in her own kitchen and to sell in the farm’s store and through a CSA. She wants to teach cooking classes on the farm, but a commercial kitchen is needed to accomplish that last piece of the pie. For now, she’s teaching classes at Southern Home and Kitchen in Winston-Salem.

Eyer is so brimming with information that even a casual conversation can be educational.

“Pie birds,” for example. Eyer is a big fan of pie birds for two-crust pies, and her eyes light up when she talks about them.

“Get one!” she says in her book. “Soggy bottom crusts, sagging top crusts, boil-overs and spills will be just a memory!”

A pie bird, she explains, is a ceramic device in the shape of a bird, which sits in the middle of a two-crust pie and lets the steam out better than slitting the top crust, while also serving to support the top crust and preventing filling from bubbling over. Not to mention, a bird sitting in the middle of your finished pie is a very cool sight, bringing to mind the old nursery rhyme, “four and twenty blackbirds baked in a pie.”

The one blackbird peaking out of the top of a pie can’t help but make one wonder if three and twenty more are not lurking beneath the crust. Gizmos to aid in pie baking have been around since Victorian times, called pie funnels or pie chimneys, but they morphed into birds in the 1940s and are still out there in antique stores, on Amazon, and at specialty retailers. Pie birds are just one subject on which Eyer is expert. She touches on many more in her book. If you’re the sort of person who watches enough cooking shows that you already know what a pie bird is, Kim Eyer would be a suitable new best friend, or at least, your new favorite cookbook author.

“In the Farmhouse Kitchen” is printed in a limited edition of 339 copies, each hand-numbered. Eyer anticipates reprinting it when these are all sold, but she numbered this first, limited edition to make them more special and collectible. The books sell for $15.50 each and are available at Mill River Farm, 713 Cain Road, Mount Airy, (“seven miles east of town,” says Eyer). The farm store is open Wednesday from 2 – 6 p.m. Mayberry Antique Mall, 160 N Main St. and Salem Home and Kitchen in Thruway Shopping Center, Winston-Salem also sell the book. Mill River Farm produce is also available at Let It Grow Produce in Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-351-0935 or go to MillRiverFarm.com

Four Berry Pie

This recipe won 2nd place for Kim Eyer in the annual Berry Fresh Pie Contest at the Winston-Salem Farmer’s Market in 2018.

1 double crust (9”) pie crust

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

dash salt

1/3 cup water

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional)

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup fresh strawberries, halved

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. butter

In a large bowl, whisk sugar, flour, salt, water and cinnamon (if using) until smooth. Preheat oven to 400°F. Gently fold berries and lemon juice into dry mixture. Line a 9” pie plate with pastry crust. Add berry mixture; dot with butter. Top with remaining crust, crimp edges. Crimp foil around edges of pie. Bake 45-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Remove foil from crust edges for the last 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Flaky Pie Crust

This dough makes enough for six single crusts and freezes really well: one for today’s pie plus five more crusts to stash in the freezer. Defrost 45 minutes before rolling.

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

2 cups lard or shortening

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp. vinegar

1/2 cup water

Combine flour and salt in mixing bowl, cut in lard with a pastry blender or if using a food processor, pulse the mixture until it resembles meal or small grainy texture. Add egg, vinegar and ice water 1 tablespoon at a time and pulsing processor or using pastry blender until the dough starts to form a manageable ball. (This does not take long and the amount of water will vary.) When the mixture has come together into a ball, turn it out onto a floured work surface and knead it a couple of times. Divide in six pieces, form each into a disk. Dust dough with flour and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to use. This can be done a day ahead. When ready to use dough, remove it from the refrigerator about 20 minutes before rolling.

Roasted Sausages and Grapes

When asked to pick some of her favorite recipes from her cookbook, Kim Eyer said this one is a big favorite. “And it’s so easy.” she added.

1 lb. Italian sausage

3 tbsp. butter

3 cups (1 lb.) red or green seedless grapes, stems removed

1/4 cup dry red wine

3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Ciabatta bread, for serving

Preheat oven to 500°F. Parboil the sausages in water to cover for 8 minutes. Melt the butter in a large oven-proof pan, add the grapes, and toss to coat. Over moderately high heat, add the wine. Stir with a wooden spoon for a few minutes until the wine has reduced by half. Using tongs, transfer the parboiled sausages to the roasting pan and push them down in the grapes so the sausages will not brown too quickly. Roast in the oven, turn the sausages after 10 minutes. Continue roasting until the grapes are soft and the sausages have browned, about 10-15 minutes longer. Transfer the sausages and grapes to a serving platter. Place the roasting pan on top of the stove over a medium high heat and add the balsamic vinegar. Scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan, and allow the vinegar and juices to reduce until they are thick and syrupy. Pour the sauce over the sausages and grapes. Serve immediately with Ciabatta bread.

Coconut Cream Pie

“Of all the things my grandmother, Nan (Catty), would bake, this was my most beloved treat,” says Kim Eyer. “She made it for me each time I visited home from college and eventually from North Carolina, until she passed away.”

Pie and Filling:

1 (9”) pie crust

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch or 1/2 cup flour

1/4 tsp. salt

3 cups milk

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

3 tbsp. butter

1 -1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

Bake pie crust at 450°F. for 10 minutes or until golden, set aside to cool. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch or flour, and salt. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat. Temper beaten egg yolks by adding about 1 cup of the milk mixture. Immediately return mixture to hot mixture in saucepan. Return to gentle boil. Cook and stir2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Stir in coconut. Pour into cooled pie crust.

Meringue:

4 egg whites

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

Beat egg whites with vanilla and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar, beat to stiff peaks. Spread over hot pie filling, sealing to edges. Sprinkle meringue with coconut. Bake at 350°F. for 12-15 minutes or until meringue is golden brown. Cool; chill.

