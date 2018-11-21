Color for the Thanksgiving table

Bill Colvard | The News Roasted Butternut Squash with Spicy Onions is a colorful Thanksgiving side. It’s a lot more colorful if you don’t caramelize the red onions quite so thoroughly, but it doesn’t taste nearly as good. Life is a trade-off. A colorful serving dish doesn’t hurt. -

Thanksgiving dinner, for all its glory, can be a tad bleh as far as color is concerned. That is to say, it’s pretty a beige meal.

Well, the turkey is more tan — no matter how much you say its golden brown — and mashed potatoes are off-white. Both are variations of beige if you think about it. Stuffing is brownish (sort of a dark beige), pearl onions are ivory (light beige) and sweet potatoes are orange but they are often hidden under a cover of marshmallows, (broiled to a dark beige or not broiled and left light beige). Even if your family is Team Green Bean Casserole, it’s not very green by the time you cover it up with all those little French-fried onion rings that are the primary reason to eat green bean casserole (and they’re more or less beige).

If it weren’t for the cranberry sauce, there’d be no real color on the table at all.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are some colorful fall vegetables out there. You can tart up roasted butternut squash with spicy red onions for a pop of color. This one is a bit of a trade-off as the red onions taste better if you really caramelize them, but then they’re not very red. Form or function, it’s the age-old question.

You could just roast the red onions all by themselves. The recipe that follows asks that you not peel the onions which would give maximum color, but that seems kind of nasty, or at the very least, negligent. Make your own decision there.

Red cabbage is about as colorful as vegetables get, although it is more purple than red. A recipe follows to maximize that fall color. The recipe calls for za’atar, one of those spices du jour that the foodie community has been beating pretty hard for the last several years, but a lot of chain supermarkets still don’t sell it. Don’t let that stop you from roasting some red cabbage. Cumin would be nice, or chili powder. Or go with your favorite ethnic blend of spices: Indian, Caribbean, Italian. It really doesn’t matter, it will still be purple.

Adding a kick of pomegranates to roasted Brussels sprouts is an inspired way to get some color on the table. Bright green sprouts roasted to a caramelized finish already have more color than almost any other Thanksgiving side, but top them off with a splash of ruby-red pomegranate seeds, and you’ve got a bold color statement that will continue to serve you well through the holiday season. You can hardly go wrong with red and green for Christmas.

If your goal is not just to add some color to the table, but some drama as well, purple potatoes are your friend. A soup course of purple potato soup will set the traditionalists’ heads spinning. Especially, if you do not normally serve a soup course. Nothing like a bright violet soup to get a new tradition (and possibly a lively discussion) started.

Of course, if you don’t want to give granny a coronary, you could stick with a tried and true dish like mashed potatoes, only jazzed up with purple potatoes. Mash them up nice and fluffy and set a bowl of the bright purple spuds on the table — looking at best like Teletubby baby food or at worst like week-old poi from a low-rent luau — and your Thanksgiving dinner shouldn’t lack for stimulating conversation.

Roasted Butternut Squash with Spicy Onions

This recipe serves eight. Double it for a crowd. The spicy onions could be made three days in advance if it weren’t the day before Thanksgiving. But if in the future, you make them up ahead of time, make extra, because you’ll find yourself using them for other stuff: as a side dish on their own, as a pizza topping or burrito filling, or on almost any kind of sandwich, a purpose at which they excel.

For Spicy Onions:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium red onion, sliced

Kosher salt

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp. finely grated lime zest

¼ cup fresh lime juice

2 tsp. honey

Roasted Butternut Squash with Spicy Onions:

1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

4 pounds butternut squash (about 2 medium), peeled, seeded, sliced 1/4-inch thick

¼ cup plus 2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ cup chopped fresh mint

2 tbsp. chopped fresh marjoram (oregano is a good substitute)

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled

Spicy Onions:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the onion, stirring often, until lightly charred and softened but not falling apart, 5 to 7 minutes, seasoning lightly with salt. Add the red pepper flakes and toss to combine. Remove the pan from heat and mix in the lime juice and honey. Let cool, then mix in the lime zest. Taste and adjust seasonings. Spicy onions can be made 3 days ahead. Cover and chill, then bring up to room temperature to serve.

Roasted Butternut Squash with Spicy Onions:

Toast the walnuts if you have time and think it improves their flavor. Heat the oven to 350°F. Toss the squash and 1/4 cup olive oil in a medium bowl, then season with salt and pepper. Divide between 2 rimmed baking sheets (don’t wash the bowl). Roast, undisturbed, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Return the squash to the bowl, then add walnuts, parsley, mint, marjoram, and spicy onions, and toss to combine. Transfer the herby squash salad to a large serving platter, crumble goat cheese over, and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Make ahead notes: Squash can be roasted up to 3 days ahead and stored airtight in the refrigerator (bring to room temperature before serving). Goat cheese can be crumbled ahead at any point, and chilled airtight. Herbs can be chopped earlier the same day they’re served, then covered with a damp paper towel and chilled. Toss together and plate not long before serving.

Roasted Red Onions

2 pounds red onions

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp. sweet smoked paprika

sugar

salt

Halve 2 pounds unpeeled red onions; toss in a large bowl with 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika and a pinch each of sugar and salt. Place the onions cut-side down on a baking sheet; roast at 450°F. until soft and browned, 30 minutes.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate

Recipe serves four so double down for a crowd. With bright green Brussels sprouts and ruby red pomegranate seeds, this one will color up your holiday table. Bright red and green color like this could well deserve an encore at Christmas. A lack of molasses honey should not stop you from putting this lovely dish on your holiday table.

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

pomegranate molasses

1 fresh pomegranate (you need about 1/2 cup arils)

Set the oven to 375°F. Wash and trim the stem ends off the sprouts. Remove any browned outer leaves. Cut the sprouts in half if they are large, and leave any tiny ones whole. Toss the sprouts with about a tablespoon and a half of olive oil, use your hands to make sure they are completely covered. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread the sprouts out on a baking sheet and bake for about 20-30 minutes, tossing occasionally, until they have begun to get browned and caramelized. Serve hot, drizzled with the pomegranate molasses and pomegranate seeds.

Roasted Red Cabbage Wedges with Za’atar

1 head red cabbage

2 tbsp. melted coconut oil

1 -1/2 tsp. za’atar

Scant 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. red wine vinegar

Pre-heat your oven to 400°F. Remove and discard any outer leaves from the cabbage that are tough or wilted. Then slice the cabbage into 8 equal sized wedges. The core and stem should keep the individual wedges intact. Arrange the cabbage wedges in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the coconut oil. Then sprinkle with the za’atar and salt. Transfer the baking sheet to your pre-heated oven and roast the cabbage for 20-25 minutes. The cabbage should be softened and starting to brown in a few spots. Remove from the oven. While the cabbage wedges are still warm, sprinkle them with the red wine vinegar. Serve immediately.

Purple Potato Soup

1 tbsp. butter

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 -1/2 pounds purple potatoes, peeled and cut up

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tsp. dried marjoram

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

Sour cream

Fresh marjoram

In a 4-quart Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and salt. Cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add potatoes, broth, and dried marjoram. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth. Stir in pomegranate juice. Top each serving with sour cream and fresh marjoram.

Purple Mashed Potatoes

1-½ pounds of purple potatoes

½ stick butter

¼ cup of half-and-half (more, if necessary)

Salt

Pepper

Wash potatoes, peel them and cut them into chunks (half the potatoes and cut each half into 6 to 8 chunks depending on size of potato). Place in large pot and cover with water. Bring to a rolling boil (about 20 to 25 minutes) and then set a timer for 8 minutes. Check potatoes for tenderness with a fork. They should be fork-tender but not mush. Remove from heat and strain in a strainer. Return to pot and add 3 tablespoons butter. Start mashing potatoes with a masher, incorporating butter. Add half-and-half a little at a time, continue mashing until potatoes are desired consistency. Spoon into a serving dish and serve.

Your holiday dinner doesn’t have to be beige

