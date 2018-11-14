Whatever you call it, it tastes good

Bill Colvard | The News Call it what you want: enchilada pie, Tex-Mex lasagna, layered casserole. It sure is tasty. -

What is the difference between an enchilada pie and a tamale pie? Or the difference between loaded nachos and a taco salad?

“Not much” is the obvious answer to the first question, as neither one is actually a pie, and each resembles the other more than it resembles either an enchilada or a tamale.

“Some lettuce” might be the answer to the second question, as again, each bears more resemblance to the other than to the food from which it was appropriated.

And speaking of appropriation, tacos, nachos and enchiladas themselves, in their best-known forms, are part of a cuisine that exists primarily in restaurants not in the supposed country of its origin.

Which is to say, if the purists are to be believed, they are not really Mexican food. They are Tex-Mex, at best, and the enchilada pies which have not the faintest hint of enchilada about them, are not even that.

But does that stop them from being tasty treats? No, it does not.

It seems that the importance of tastiness is not being given enough importance in these discussions of authenticity and appropriation.

Some folks have taken to using the term “New Mexican” to refer to food that is a yet more Americanized version of Tex-Mex, and aside from the fact that it is unclear whether “New Mexican” is referring to a new form of Mexican cuisine or a specific border state, detractors say all it really means is Tex-Mex with more cheese. As if that is a bad thing. How is more cheese ever wrong?

Is it important that enchilada pie might be more accurately called “Tex-Mex Lasagna”? Not really. And besides, that name defiles two cuisines instead of one.

It is perhaps best just to shut up and eat. And so, recipes follow.

If you happen to have a springform pan that is the size of commercially available tortillas, you are in luck, because you can make yourself a tamale/enchilada pie, or Tex-Mex lasagna, or layered casserole that dares not say its name, that is totally killer. And gorgeous to boot. Layer that baby up with as many layers as you have fillings, right up to the top, and after it has baked and cooled, you can remove the sides of the pan, and if you’re feeling really proud of yourself, put it on a cake stand.

And anyone who dares tell you your tamale/enchilada pie is not authentic can do without. It will serve them right and leave more for everybody else.

Authentic or not — and there’s no question it is not — enchilada pie is a tasty treat, no matter what your sense of appropriateness requires that you call it.

Easy Beef Enchilada Pie

Takes 35 minutes instead of the hours and hours required of real enchiladas. This recipe as written is savory, but not spicy. If you’d like more heat, just taste the beef mixture before starting to layer the enchilada pie and spice it up with a little cayenne, red pepper flakes or sliced jalapenos from a jar, or serve with hot salsa so that people can add heat as desired.

1-1.5 lbs. ground beef

1 cup chopped yellow onion

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 can corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

Two 8 oz. cans tomato sauce

1 can mild diced green chiles

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Flour tortillas

8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F., then spray a pie dish (or casserole dish or springform pan) with cooking spray. Brown beef, garlic, and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking up the meat as you go. Drain well, then return the beef to your skillet and stir in corn, beans, tomato sauce, diced green chiles, and spices. Bring to a boil, stir, and remove from heat.

Add 1/3 of the beef mixture to the bottom of your prepared pie dish, then layer two overlapping tortillas on top (if they don’t completely fill your dish, overlap them and cut to fit as necessary), then layer on 1/3 of the cheese. Repeat layers until all ingredients are used, then bake at 350°F. for 25 minutes or until cheese is lightly browned.

Let cool for a few minutes before slicing. Top with any or all of the following optional toppings: Sour cream, diced tomato, avocado, sliced black olives, green onion, salsa, and/or other fixings of choice.

Tamale Pie

Shredded chicken (2 chicken breasts cooked and shredded)

1 tbsp. cooking oil

Green Chile Enchilada Sauce

Corn Tortillas

Jalapeno Salt

Chopped Dried Garlic

Half Onion, chopped.

Cheese of your choice

Shredded Monterey Jack, or Mexican Mix Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Cilantro, dried

Half lemon

1 shot of Tequila

Shred Meat and place in a pan, add 1 cup of the green Chile sauce to the meat. Stir until all meat is covered. Add half chopped onion to the mix and stir. Add teaspoon of lemon juice (to cut the jalapeno bite). Stir until all ingredients are mixed together

Pour 1 capful of cooking oil into a 13×9 casserole dish. Make sure all sides of the pan are covered with oil so the pie doesn’t stick to the sides once its done cooking. Now pour just enough green Chile sauce to where the bottom of the pan is covered. Now if you want a drier pie, don’t use the sauce on the bottom, the pie without the sauce on the bottom will come out crunchy. Place uncooked corn tortillas in the pan so the bottom of the pan is covered.

Add meat mix and place tortillas on top of meat. (You can continue to make layers for a deeper pie). Add about a teaspoon of lemon juice and pour over tortillas. Take a shot glass and pour one shot of Tequila for yourself and drink, if desired. Now pour a little less than half a shot of tequila and pour this one over tortillas. Don’t worry the alcohol gets cooked off, but a hint of the flavor will remain.

Now pour about half a can of the green Chile sauce over the tortillas until cover completely. Sprinkle cheese, cilantro, Parmesan cheese over the top and place in oven. Bake on 275°F. for an hour and 15 minutes uncovered. Serves about 5 depending on the portion size.

Ultimate Dorito Taco Salad

You can tell a recipe has been Americanized when it includes crushed chips of some kind. This one checks off that box deliciously.

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

1 -1/2 cups sour cream

1 packet ranch dip mix

1 large head romaine lettuce

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

15 ounce can kidney beans, drained

3.8 ounce can sliced black olive, drained

2 cups crushed nacho cheese Doritos (corn chips)

1 cup chopped green onions

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 sliced avocado

1/2 cup or more Catalina Dressing (Recipe for homemade Catalina dressing follows.)

Place the ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the meat and break into small pieces with a wooden spoon. Then stir in the taco seasoning and 1/3 cup water. Simmer until the water is absorbed, then remove from heat. Mix the sour cream with the ranch dip mix. Chill until ready to serve.

Chop the lettuce and pile in a large serving bowl. Toss with the Catalina Dressing and add a little more if you so desire. Then pile the taco meat and beans over the top. Next pile on the crushed Doritos, tomatoes, green onions, avocado slices, olives, and cheese. Finally, top the salad with a heaping portion of ranchy sour cream and serve.

Homemade Catalina Dressing

Makes 1 -3/4 cup in 5 minutes. Use leftover dressing on other salads or as a dip. Refrigerate in an air-tight container for up to a month.

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup ketchup

1/4 cup honey or agave

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 cup grapeseed oil

Pour the vinegar, ketchup, honey, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and onion powder in a blender. Cover and puree.

With the blender running, open the vent in the lid and slowly drizzle the oil into the blender to emulsify. Salt and pepper to taste.

