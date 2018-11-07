Giant sweet potatoes, more to love

Martha Eaton | The News Pleas Hodges and Annie Hemmings are seen here with two of Hemmings’ giant sweet potatoes, each weighing more than five pounds. - Submitted photo Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Garlic and Chile are a great use for any sweet potato, no matter its size. - Submitted photo Crispy Roasted Rosemary Sweet Potatoes are delicious and a beautiful presentation. If you have some five-pound sweet potatoes, your configuration will be different. -

Contrary to popular opinion, Pleas Hodges of Fairview says a great big sweet potato is just as good as a small one.

And he should know. He harvested a couple of enormous sweet potatoes from his garden in Fairview this year, and says they were not mealy or pithy in the least.

“I’ve grown a lot of sweet potatoes, but I’ve never had one that big before,” said Hodges, adding that he has some turnips that are about the size of the giant sweet potatoes. Turnips which Hodges says are “as big as your head.”

The secret to handling a ginormous sweet potato according to Hodges — “Cut it up.”

A lot of root crop plants start looking kind of sickly when it’s time to harvest — onions, garlic, potatoes — but not so much with sweet potatoes, according to the internet forum Wildlife Gardeners.

Those folks are a little more concerned about how to handle a giant sweet potato than Hodges. They are fearful that baking an oversized sweet potato might not be a good idea, and on that score, they are probably correct. A five-pound sweet potato could take longer to bake than the Thanksgiving turkey.

Of course, following Mr. Hodges’ advice to cut it up, you could have some nice roasted sweet potato wedges or spears, a whole lot of roasted sweet potato wedges or spears. A recipe follows for just that dish, seasoned up with garlic and chile. If garlic and chili sauce is not to your liking, season them differently. Or not at all. There’s nothing wrong with just a little salt and some olive oil.

If you are one of the many folks who has made it your life’s mission to recreate Cracker Barrel’s sweet potato casserole in your own kitchen and have not yet met with success, a recipe follows that may or may not be the one. As it calls for sweet potatoes that have been cut up, cooked and mashed, the size of your sweet potatoes is of no importance.

If you just cannot convince yourself that an enormous sweet potato is not going to be mealy or pithy, grate it. Use a a food processor (preferred) or a box grater (if you have no other choice), and grate it to smithereens. Then make yourself some sweet potato latkes, a whole bunch of sweet potato latkes if you have a five-pound sweet potato.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Garlic and Chile

1-½ pounds sweet potatoes, unpeeled, cut into ½-inch wedges

2 tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt

1 tsp. hot chili sauce (such as Crystal, Texas Pete, or Sriracha)

1 garlic clove, grated

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss yams with oil on a rimmed baking sheet and arrange in a single layer; season with ½ tsp. salt. Roast until tender and browned in spots, 35–40 minutes. Remove from oven; while still hot, toss potatoes with hot chili sauce and garlic. Season with salt.

Crispy Roasted Rosemary Sweet Potatoes

If you have a five pound sweet potato, it’s going to take a little more than slicing thinly. Be creative.

3 tbsp. butter, melted

3 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 tsp. crushed dried rosemary, or 1/2 tsp. fresh

3 lbs. (3-4 medium) sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced thinly

1 shallot, peeled and sliced thinly

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine melted butter, oil and crushed rosemary in a small bowl. Pour 2 tablespoons of butter-oil mixture in the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish. Arrange potato slices vertically in the dish. Add a sliver of shallot between every few slices of potato. Brush top with remaining butter-oil mixture. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Cover dish with foil and roast for 1 hour, covered, until potatoes are tender (If your potato slices are thicker, you may need to increase cooking time). Increase oven heat to 450°F. Remove foil and roast another 10-15 minutes, until tops of potatoes are browned and crisp.

Sweet Potato Cranberry Bake Casserole

4 medium sweet potatoes, cooked

1 cup pineapple, finely diced

1 large egg

2 tbsp. butter, melted

½ tsp. salt

1 dash pepper

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

½ cup cranberry sauce

Additional cranberry sauce for garnish

Chopped pecans for garnish

Whip together sweet potato and pineapple. Add egg, butter, spices and mix well. Gently swirl in cranberry sauce. Spoon into buttered casserole or 8 buttered ramekins. Top each ramekin (or casserole) with 1 Tbs. remaining sauce and chopped pecans. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes, longer for casserole.

Not Quite Cracker Barrel Sweet Potato Casserole

3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potato casserole

1 cups white sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup evaporated milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Mix sweet potatoes, sugar, butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla. Spread into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Mix together 1/3 cup melted butter or margarine, pecans, brown sugar, and flour. Spoon or sprinkle on top of sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350°F. for 25 to 30 minutes.

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

Squash, sweet potatoes, and/or carrots are delicious in a curried soup. Start to brown some carrots, onion, celery. Add whatever broth you like (chicken or vegetable), then a bunch of already skinned sweet potato chunks, an acorn or butternut squash or 2 and a few more carrots. Add 1 tsp. onion powder, 1 tbsp. curry powder, 1 tbsp. fresh minced ginger, 1 clove of garlic if you like it and a bay leaf. Simmer until tender. Fish out the bay leaf, and puree in a blender, use a stick-blender, or a mashed potato masher. If it’s on the stiff side (less broth, more veggies) after blending, you can add milk, coconut milk or cream and gently warm until its at serving temperature.

Sweet-Potato Latkes

1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

2 scallions, finely chopped

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

3/4 cup vegetable oil

Stir together potatoes, scallions, flour, eggs, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a deep 12-inch nonstick skillet over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking. Working in batches of 4, spoon 1/8 cup potato mixture per latke into oil and flatten to 3-inch diameter with a slotted spatula. Reduce heat to moderate and cook until golden, about 1 -1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer latkes with spatula to paper towels to drain.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

