Meal planning, taking the easy way out

There are lots of food blogs and food bloggers out there, and finding them and following them is a nice hobby if you’re a fan of cooking and/or eating.

You can always tell the really good ones. They don’t so much have followers as disciples: readers who buy into their schtick, hook line and sinker, devoting their kitchen time to replicating the successes of their favorite food blogger/kitchen mentor.

Mashup Mom at MashupMom.com is one of those, and devotion to her way of cooking requires complete dedication. Her homepage says her name is Rachel, and that she is a librarian, blogger, mom, meal planner and recipe creator, but other than that, information is sparse.

Some food bloggers are all about beautiful pictures. These are the people for whom the term “food porn” is intended. Other food bloggers want to help you conquer a specific challenge, gluten-free, paleo, low-fat, real food, low-carb. They have a particular dietary hobby horse and will try to woo you to it. Others cite their expertise with economy, putting food on the table at a price. Others are all about quick and easy preparation. And some are just about the taste and the joy of cooking.

Mashup Mom, as her name might imply, does all of these things. At the same time. But what sets her apart from a lot of food bloggers is that she succeeds on every front.

Here’s how it works. Once a week, she publishes a meal plan for six night’s worth of dinners. The menus and attached recipes all feed four people. She gives you a grocery list to buy what you need (assuming you already have some staple items, olive oil, salt, pepper, basic spices).

Now it gets freakily specific. All of the items on the grocery list can be purchased that week at Aldi’s for $60. So what you’ve got here is dinner for your family of four for six nights for $60. Which comes out to $2.50 a meal per person. And these are good meals. Heavy on fresh ingredients and very little prepared foods. Nothing takes more than an hour to prepare or requires any advanced kitchen skills.

The menu is completely based on the Aldi sales circular for that week. It is not clear from a cursory examination of her website if she is affiliated with Aldi, or if they are paying her. They certainly should be. Aldi is not paying the Mount Airy News for this story, although they probably should be.

If Food Lion or Lowe’s or any of the other local supermarkets chains have food bloggers churning out equivalent-quality material, let’s hear it. This is good stuff.

If you like to cook and you like to collect recipes, you know that you can come up with something good to eat every night. But it’s exhausting after awhile, and it’s expensive.

If you are good at shopping sales and being frugal, you could probably take the sales circular from your favorite store and compare it with a database of recipes you like to come up with the best things to eat that week. After you have set up and entered all of your recipes in a database, that is. Part of Mashup Mom’s magic is that if a particular kind of produce is cheap that week, she’ll use it in several things so that at the end of the week, after eating all of the delicious food, you’re not left with a lot of rotting produce and meat in your refrigerator. So add minimal waste to the attractions of her plan.

The only real downside is that anyone interested enough to follow the plans is probably going to chafe at the regimentation of it, and probably sooner rather than later. All of the items on the grocery list tell you the nights they’ll be used so if you really hate something, you don’t have to buy those items. But then, the carefully orchestrated quantities might not work out.

Also, there’s a lot of chicken. Don’t even think of trying this if you don’t like chicken. But a quick perusal of meat prices in any grocery store will make it clear why there is so much chicken. She also does some vegetarian meals: not vegan, but vegetarian. There’s still plenty of eggs, cheese and other dairy going on. And some of those recipes are the very best. If you’ve been wanting to cut down on the amount of meat that your family consumes, either for health reasons or to reduce your carbon footprint, you can probably learn a lot from Mashup Mom. She makes it easy and no big deal.

She also throws in a lot of fresh fruit, with minimal explanation. A menu will just say, cantaloupe, or grapes, or apples, with no additional information. Is it an appetizer, a side dish, a dessert? It’s hard to say. If, say you’re supposed to have some sort of salad, you can always throw the fruit on that. Or save it for dessert. Because at $2.50 per person, there is not a lot of pies or cakes happening here. And “not a lot” means none.

The recipes go together easily. They’re kind of intuitive and make sense as you do them. If something needs chopped or sliced or diced, and something always does, because she’s using fresh ingredients, she’ll tell you when to do it while something else is cooking or waiting to be ready.

Best of all, this does not look like economy food. It does not look like the kind of thing you’d eat when you’re broke. It is the opposite of that. Aldi’s seems to put fresh mushrooms on sale frequently, and it feels positively glamorous to be tooling around a grocery store with three containers of mushrooms in your cart. Unless you or yours don’t like mushrooms, and that’s a whole other consideration.

And speaking of carts, Aldi charges a quarter deposit to use a cart, so bring some change. You get it back when you return the cart to its proper place, but you don’t want to have to scavenge a quarter when you get there. That could blow the whole experience for you.

But they’ve cut the prices to the bone, and that’s one of the perks you give up. There’s no high school kid trolling the parking lot and bringing the carts back. You’ve got to do it yourself, or it will cost you a quarter. And apparently, their customers are cost-conscious enough that the system works.

Likewise, bring your own bags, because they don’t have any. But on the upside, unlike Trader Joe’s, there aren’t a lot of rich hippies sneering at you if you don’t bring reusable bags to the store. But you will have $60 worth of unbagged groceries rolling around the trunk of your car on the way home.

You may be tempted to pick up a few items not on your Mashup Mom list while you’re at Aldi’s and that’s fine, but remember, you’re probably going to go over 60 bucks if you do. Just stay away from the $4.49 pinot noir. There’s no reason to let all these savings go to your head. It turns out there’s a reason you don’t often see a bottle of pinot for under 10 bucks. And after you’ve drank a bottle of the $4.49 variety, you’ll understand why.

To give it a try, go to MashupMom.com and sign up for her weekly email list. A lot of bloggers and services charge for meal plans, but these are free. (At least so far). About 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, you will receive your week’s menus, recipes and grocery list. Here are a couple of recipes from recent weeks.

The Chicken and the Egg Soup

Mashup Mom’s weekly menu usually includes a soup night. And if you’re of the opinion that good soup is only achieved by hours and hours of slow simmering, you will soon be rid of that notion. This one is delicious and takes 30 minutes. You’ll also know more or less how egg drop soup is made by the time you’re done.

-For the chicken

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

– For the mushrooms

1 tsp. canola oil

1 tsp. sesame oil (optional, but recommended)

1 tsp. minced garlic (about 2 cloves)

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

– For the soup

32-34 oz. chicken broth

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp. turmeric

1/4 tsp. cayenne

1 tbsp. soy sauce

2 large eggs

4 oz. spinach

Chopped green onions, for garnish

Heat 1 Tbsp canola oil in Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat and swirl to coat the bottom of the pot. Slice chicken in half lengthwise (to help it cook through more quickly — I had thin sliced breast to start with, so skipped this step). Season chicken with salt & pepper, then sear it in your Dutch oven over medium-high heat until just barely cooked through (about 3-4 minutes a side). While chicken is cooking, wash and slice mushrooms. Remove chicken from the pot with tongs and set it aside to cool off a little, then shred.

Reduce heat to medium, then add 1 tsp canola oil and 1 tsp sesame oil to the same pot you used for the chicken Add garlic and saute for just a few seconds, then stir in mushrooms and saute until they just begin to soften & brown, stirring occasionally. Add chicken broth, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, and soy sauce to the pot with the mushrooms, stir in the shredded cooked chicken, and bring soup to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for a few minutes.

While soup is simmering, beat eggs in a separate small bowl. Stir the soup in one direction so that it starts swirling, then slowly stream in the eggs while continuing to swirl the soup gently. Let soup sit for a minute to allow eggs to set, then wilt in spinach. Don’t worry if the egg-drop trick doesn’t work very well, it will still be good. Serve topped with chopped green onions.

Sheet Pan Chicken and Harvest Vegetable Dinner Salad

This one takes 45 minutes, most of which is cooking time. This is one of those dishes that easily takes to substitutions, and is a great way to use up produce that’s nearing the end of its life span. These seasonings give it a real, autumnal feel, but with different seasonings and different vegetables, it could become a very spring-or-summer-oriented meal.

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast cut into short, thicker strips

1 sweet potato cut into thick coins, then strips

8 oz mushrooms thickly sliced

1/2 of a medium yellow onion, sliced

8 oz. broccoli, cut into florets

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1 tsp. smoked paprika

3/4 tsp. sage

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Black pepper to taste

2 small Gala apples

2 hearts of romaine or substitute greens of choice

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut up the chicken, sweet potato, mushrooms, onion, and broccoli. Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Arrange the chicken, chickpeas, and vegetables across two rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle the contents of both pans evenly with olive oil, then season them with seasoned salt, smoked paprika, sage, garlic powder, cinnamon, and black pepper.

Roast the chicken and veggies at 425°F. for 17-20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan to a separate plate. Stir the vegetables and combine them onto a single pan, then return veggies to the oven for another 10-15 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are cooked through and tender.

While the vegetables are finishing up, chop the lettuce and apples. Divide chopped romaine evenly among four large bowls or dinner plates. Top each bowl with chopped apple, chicken, chickpeas, and roasted veggies.

Serve your fall harvest dinner salads with dressing of your choice.

