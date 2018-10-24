‘Gardens and Guns,’ dinner with a twist

Bill Colvard | The News Abbie Lyon Engelhard, left, instructs Shelby Coleman, right, in the basics of trap shooting. - Bill Colvard | The News Gardens and Guns’ guests tuck in to the main course. - Bill Colvard | The News Good old American meat and potatoes made up the main course: a rare beef filet, goat cheese mashed potatoes and asparagus in a lemony sauce. - Bill Colvard | The News Debbie Lyon slices the meat for her guests. - - Bill Colvard | The News Co-hostesses Debbie Lyon and Ginny Adams pause for a photo at the end of the evening. - - Bill Colvard | The News Dessert was a choice between Peach Ricotta Layer Cake with Brown Butter Buttercream and a Chocolate Bundt Cake with Raspberry Sauce, both served with whipped cream. Smart guests refused to choose and asked for both. - - Bill Colvard | The News Randy Polito, left, had his first day of shooting on Saturday. After a few rounds, instructor Abbie Lyon Engelhard, center, had him hitting way more clays than he missed. Steve Parries casts a watchful eye on the proceedings. - - Bill Colvard | The News A viewer’s gallery of guests watches: some waiting their turn, others content to observe. - - Bill Colvard | The News Lyon Engelhard, left, held by his dad Cory Engelhard, right, high-fives a new acquaintance. - - Bill Colvard | The News Abbie Lyon Engelhard, left, passes a gun to Jason Pflug, who was shooting for the first time in 20 years. - - Bill Colvard | The News A delectable appetizer of Jalapeno pepper poppers was a hit among guests. Debbie Lyon was kind enough to share her recipe. - - Bill Colvard | The News The first course consisted of a cauliflower cream soup made from a guest’s secret recipe. - - Bill Colvard | The News The Lyon’s entertaining pavilion is normally open to the elements but the threat of rain and wind caused them to cover the open arches with plastic panels. - - Bill Colvard | The News On the cool evening, guests gravitated to the roaring fire. - - Bill Colvard | The News On the shooting range from left are Cooper Adams, Rosie Sink and Abbie Lyon Engelhard. Other guests observe. - -

It is not uncommon for a dinner party to include some form of entertainment: some music perhaps, a pianist, a fiddler, a string quartet, perhaps some swimming if the hosts have a pool and the weather is nice. But a dinner that begins on a shooting range, complete with guns, an instructor, and everything necessary for an afternoon of trap-shooting (for beginner and accomplished shot alike) is not something one runs across every day.

But such were the circumstances that greeted guests on Saturday as they drove through the wrought-iron gates of John and Debbie Lyon’s Blue View Farm in the section of Mount Airy known locally as The Ridges.

The dinner, co-hosted by John and Debbie Lyon at their farm with their friends Cooper and Ginny Adams, is one of the fundraising dinners offered by the Surry Arts Council at its annual Arts Ball. The dinners generate funding for in-school cultural arts programs provided by the arts council.

“The dinners generate about a third of the revenue produced by the Arts Ball – over $10,000 a year,” said Surry Arts Council executive Director Tanya Jones, who added that the fundraising concept has been in place for a long time, but was taken to a new level by Chris Wishart when he moved to town. “He donates many hours of his time, and the Arts Council is so grateful to the many hosts and hostesses who have donated so much time, food, hospitality and personality to make these dinners so special, each one unique.”

Saturday’s Garden and Guns dinner is certainly unique, named not so much for the magazine of the same name, according to Ginny Adams, but for the attributes of the Lyon farm. John Lyon has an on-site shooting range where he likes to shoot with his friends, daughter Abbie Lyon Engelhard is on hand to instruct novices, and dinner is served in an open-air pavilion situated to show off the Lyon’s lovely gardens. Unfortunately, on Saturday, rain earlier in the day had necessitated closing off the sides of the pavilion which open the structure to the outdoors.

But the rain gave way to clear skies just as the shooting was set to commence, so the evening went off more or less unhindered.

Saturday’s shooting sport was trap shooting, different from skeet shooting, its arguably better known cousin. Both sports use clay targets fired into the air which are often called clay pigeons (centuries ago actual live pigeons were released as targets), though some of the avid shooters now call them “clays” as they don’t much resemble pigeons anymore.

Trap shooters shoot one clay, usually fired away from them. Skeet shooters fire at two clays, which cross sideways in the air, and the object is to hit both of them, one after the other, as John Lyon explained to the novices present.

As John finishes his explanation, Sue Brownfield finished shooting and walked back to the group of onlookers who were waiting to shoot or observing.

“How many did you get? asked John.

“Two out of five,” said Sue.

“That’s pretty good,” said John. “Abbie’s a good teacher. When you’re teaching someone to shoot, and they’re not hitting anything, you have to ask yourself, ‘What am I not doing right?’ Because if you’re doing it right, they’ll be hitting the target.”

Another guest doesn’t want to shoot, saying they don’t want to miss.

“Go ahead and shoot,” advised John. “Miss and get it out of the way.”

Barbara Hanes, who had just arrived, asked Sue if there was much kick.

“Yes,” Sue answered simply, and then a discussion ensued as how best to position the gun to cause the least pain to the shoulder.

“I don’t shoot any more,” said Kester Sink, who is quick to admit he is 95 years old. “I got a new shoulder years ago, and I don’t shoot now. But my wife does. She’s a great shot.”

“I saw her bringing her own gun,” replied another guest. “I figured she was a ringer.”

“What is it about shooting those targets that is so much fun,” asked John Lyon, which elicited a rather outrageous story from one of his guests.

“Never believe a trap shooter,” said John at the conclusion of the tale. “That’s rule number one.”

By this time, the sun was beginning to drop in the sky and the cocktail hour beckoned. Guests made the way to the Lyon’s dinner pavilion where they grazed on jalapeno poppers and baked brie before dinner, then supped on cauliflower cream soup, rare filet of beef, goat cheese mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus with a lemony sauce, before finishing off with a choice of homemade cakes.

Guests soon made their way home, full of good food and good memories, some anticipating sore shoulders in the morning.

Contact Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 for information regarding future Arts Ball dinners, whether you are interested in bidding for tickets to attend as a guest or host a dinner of your own. Funds raised benefit in-school arts programs in Surry County schools.

Jalapeño Pepper Poppers

12 jalapeño peppers

1 container whipped cream cheese

1 pkg. bacon

Remove stems from peppers and cut peppers in half lengthwise. Remove seeds. Fill with cream cheese. Wrap pepper with a half strip of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Bake at 400°F. for approximately 30 minutes until bacon is crisp.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 pounds large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch chunks

5 large garlic cloves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

7 to 8 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, at room temperature, such as Montrachet

4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 -1/2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup half-and-half or milk

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the potatoes, garlic and 1 tablespoon salt in a large pot with enough water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until very tender.

Drain the potatoes and garlic and process them together through a food mill fitted with the coarsest blade set on top of a bowl. While the potatoes are still hot, stir in the goat cheese, butter, sour cream, half-and-half, 4 teaspoons salt and 2 teaspoons pepper until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a 9-by-12-by-2-inch oval baking dish, smoothing the top. Sprinkle the Parmesan on top and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until lightly browned. Serve hot.

Make it ahead: Assemble the dish, including the parmesan, and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Bake before serving.

Peach Ricotta Layer Cake with Browned Butter Buttercream

One hour of prep time and one hour of cooking time for a total of two hours. Makes one 4-layer cake.

1 cup canola oil

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

3 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

3 -3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

Bourbon Peach Jam:

6 cups fresh or frozen peaches

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 tbsp. bourbon

1/3 cup raspberry jam

Brown Butter Buttercream:

3 sticks salted butter, at room temperature

4 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 2 (8-inch) round cake pans. Line with parchment paper, then butter/spray with cooking spray.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer (or use a hand-held mixer) beat together the canola oil, ricotta, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and buttermilk. Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, mix until just combined.

3. Pour the batter among the cake pans and bake 30-35 minutes, until the tops are just set and no longer wiggly in the center. Remove and let cool five minutes, then run a knife around the edges of the pan and turn the cakes out onto a cooling rack. Cover and let the cakes cool completely before assembling.

4. To make the jam. Add the peaches and brown sugar to a medium size pot set over high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, once boiling use a potato masher or fork to break down and mash the peaches. Continue to cook for 5-8 minutes or until the jam has reduced and thickened by 1/3. Stir in the bourbon during the last minute of cooking. Remove from the heat and let cool. Should thicken as it cools.

5. To make the buttercream. Add 2 sticks butter to a skillet set over medium heat. Allow the butter to brown lightly until it smells toasted, about 2-3 minutes. Stir often. Remove from the heat and transfer the butter to the mixing bowl, let cool until it’s room temp.

6. Add the remaining stick of butter, mascarpone, and powdered sugar and beat the butter and powdered sugar together until the butter is light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and beat until combined.

7. To assemble. Using a large serrated knife, carefully cut each cake in half horizontally. Place one cake layer on a serving plate. Spread 1/4 of the buttercream over the cake and layer with about 1/4 cup of peach jam and 2 tablespoons raspberry jam. Repeat with the remaining 3 cake layers. Be careful not to overfill your layers or the cake will be hard to slice. Frost the outside of the cake. Chill 30 minutes. Serve, or store in the fridge for up to 1 day.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

