Like Grandma used to make

Bill Colvard | The News Carolyn George uses a whipped cream container lid as a guide to cut out dough circles for her fried apple pies. - Bill Colvard | The News Two electric skillets are frying pies. (The Crisco is used to make the dough. The pies are fried with vegetable oil.) - Bill Colvard | The News A scoop of filling is placed on each dough circle. - Bill Colvard | The News Carolyn George turns some fried pies. A tray of pies awaits their turn in the skillet. - - Bill Colvard | The News The first batch of pies cool on paper towels. - - Bill Colvard | The News Carolyn George puts cooled pies in plastic sandwich bags to keep them fresh. - -

“People ought to listen to the old people,” said Carolyn George, a life-long resident of Mount Airy.

George paid attention to her grandmother when she was a child, and now she knows how to make the fried apple pies that most folks today remember their grandmothers making, but which very few of those folks know how to make themselves.

As one might expect, her pies are the real deal. They are made from dried apples, and she snorts with disdain at fried pies made from apple pie filling and canned biscuits, as apparently, some people are wont to do today.

No, a real fried pie starts with dried apples, insists George, and people who are old enough to remember their own grandmother drying apples on an old screen door lying in the yard, nod and agree with her, realizing she must indeed possess the lost magic of bygone days.

George does not go so far as drying apples on screen doors in her yard. She lives in an apartment and that is not possible.

“People have dehydrators to do that now,” she said.

But she buys apples already dried at one of the fruit stands in Cana, Virginia. She doesn’t recall the name of it right off the top of her head, but said it’s on the right side of the road going up Highway 52 and is the first one after crossing the state line. But once the dried apples are safely home, it’s just like Grandma used to make.

Carolyn George said her grandmother Virginia Tucker was an excellent cook. In fact, she made her living with her cooking skill, by working as a cook for Oscar and Mary Gilmer Yokley.

George had asthma as a child and missed a lot of school, so there were lots of opportunities to learn from her grandmother.

“There were five of us girls,” she said, “and we all had a week in the kitchen. We had to do it all. When it was your week, you cooked all the meals and washed up after. My dad liked when it was my week, because he knew he’d get biscuits and gravy.”

George said when it was her turn for kitchen duty, she cooked and then quickly washed up. If anyone messed up the kitchen after that, they had to clean it up themselves.

“I didn’t wash up twice,” she said, and then reminisced a bit further about the difference of those days.

“Back then, if you were a kid and did something bad out there in the street, you got a spanking from any grown-up who saw it, and you got another one when you got home.”

Then she laughed and said, “I don’t know how they knew about it — no one had a phone back then — but they knew about it before you got home.”

Carolyn George still enjoys cooking when there’s someone to cook for.

“As long as somebody’s around to eat, I’ll cook,” she said.

She is likewise happy to share how she makes her fried apple pies, but there is no recipe in the way modern cooks think of a recipe. Instead, Carolyn George holds in her head the wisdom and tradition of generations. She moves around her kitchen with the confidence of vast experience and good instincts, adding a pinch of this and a bit of that when necessary, rolling dough lightly by feel and touch, then frying pies not for a set amount of time as dictated by a sheet of paper, but until they’re done.

“There’s nothing to it, really,” she said. “Maybe a little trial and error.”

Fried Apple Pies

Carolyn George

The following “recipe” comes from observing Carolyn George make a batch of fried apple pies with her verbal comments about the process included. The italicized portions are editorial comment intended to provide additional help to someone who wishes to recreate the process on their own, but is concerned about not having a more specific recipe.

Dried apple filling:

Dried apples (bought at fruit market in Cana, Virginia)

sugar

apple pie spice

cinnamon

nutmeg

Carolyn George cooks her apples for the filling of her dried apple pies the day before she plans to make the pies. She puts the dried apples in a big stockpot and adds some water to get them steaming. (Enough water to re-hydrate the apples, but not so much to make them runny.) She does some of her stirring with a big butcher knife, which not only stirs the apples but chops them up a bit as well. Cook the apples on very low heat and keep them well stirred so they don’t stick. (You might want to use a spatula or wooden spoon as well as the butcher knife to keep them from sticking.)

As far as how long to let them cook, George is hesitant to give a specific time.

“I’ve done it so long, I just cook them until they’re ready.” She finally decides on “Maybe two hours. But real low. You don’t want them to burn. If you let them burn, you have to throw the whole mess in the trash and start over. And that costs money. It wastes your time too.”

When the apples are cooked to George’s liking, she adds sugar and her spices; apple pie spice, cinnamon and nutmeg. Experience tells her how much of each is required. Her son then serves as her taster, telling her if she needs a bit more sugar or spice.

Starting out the first time without a grandmother to guide you, it’s probably wise to add a judicious amount of sugar and some spice, being careful not to go overboard, then taste, and keep adding more until you’re happy. Engage a trusted loved one to give you a second opinion, as George does. It shouldn’t be too hard to find a volunteer.

Pastry Dough:

Self-rising flour

Crisco vegetable shortening

water

George is a bit shy of details on making the pastry dough for her fried apple pies.

“You make it like biscuits,” she said.

The only difference being water is used instead of milk or buttermilk, and George is emphatic that self-rising flour be used. Her dough, when finished, is a little wet and sticky, but she keeps her work area and rolling pin well-coated with additional flour. The dough quickly becomes a perfect texture as she begins to roll it out.

If you are very uncomfortable totally winging it on the pastry, find a recipe for shortening pie crust to get measurements for the flour, Crisco and water, but remember to use self-rising flour.

When George is ready to make some pies, she sprinkles a generous amount of flour on her work area, pinches off a piece of dough from her bowl and begins to roll it out. She flours her rolling pin and adds flour to the dough as needed to get it to roll easily. Her movements are deft and spare. She makes the dough behave, but she does not overwork it. When the dough is the desired thickness (on the thin side, as it will puff as it cooks, but thick enough to not tear and spill the filling), George cuts out the pieces she needs for her pies. She uses the tops of plastic whipped cream topping (Cool Whip) containers or the lid from a large container of Crisco. Both are the perfect size for a classic Southern fried pie.

She traces around the lid with a knife and pulls away the excess dough. Next, George spoons some of her apple filling in the center of each dough circle. (See the photos for the correct amount.) Then she folds one side over to make a half-circle and uses a dinner fork to pinch the edges together. She then pierces the top of the dough with a fork a few times to let steam escape while the pies are cooking. Then the pies are moved to a floured tray to await frying while Ms. George continues rolling out dough. Scraps from around the edges of the first batch of pies are re-rolled to get a few more pies, and those scraps are then re-rolled again until there is only enough dough left for one pie. No dough is wasted. Then another piece of dough is pinched off, and the process is repeated until the dough is gone, the apples are gone, or George gets tired: whichever comes first.

As soon as you have enough pies made to fill your skillet, you can start frying the first ones while continuing to roll out more. When George is in full pie-making mode, there are pies being rolled, pies being fried, and fried pies cooling all at the same time.

Frying the pies:

Carolyn George fries her pies in an electric skillet set on 300°F. (She has two of them, to speed up the process). She uses vegetable oil to fry the pies.

“They cook a little slow until the pan gets hot,” she says. “But once the pan gets good and hot, they’re good to go. If you cover the pan, it won’t take as long.”

When the pies are nicely browned on one side, flip them over with a spatula. When the second side is browned, remove from the pan and cool on a paper towel-lined pan or tray. When the pies are cool enough to handle easily, George puts each pie in a plastic sandwich bag to keep it fresh.

Carolyn George uses a whipped cream container lid as a guide to cut out dough circles for her fried apple pies. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2603.jpg Carolyn George uses a whipped cream container lid as a guide to cut out dough circles for her fried apple pies. Bill Colvard | The News Two electric skillets are frying pies. (The Crisco is used to make the dough. The pies are fried with vegetable oil.) https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2594.jpg Two electric skillets are frying pies. (The Crisco is used to make the dough. The pies are fried with vegetable oil.) Bill Colvard | The News A scoop of filling is placed on each dough circle. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2598.jpg A scoop of filling is placed on each dough circle. Bill Colvard | The News Carolyn George turns some fried pies. A tray of pies awaits their turn in the skillet. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2589.jpg Carolyn George turns some fried pies. A tray of pies awaits their turn in the skillet. Bill Colvard | The News The first batch of pies cool on paper towels. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2593.jpg The first batch of pies cool on paper towels. Bill Colvard | The News Carolyn George puts cooled pies in plastic sandwich bags to keep them fresh. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2605.jpg Carolyn George puts cooled pies in plastic sandwich bags to keep them fresh. Bill Colvard | The News

Cook shares fried apple pie recipe

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.