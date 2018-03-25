Master Gardener addresses garden club

Garden Gate Garden Club members gathered at Cross Creek Country Club on Tuesday, March 20, to hear an informative talk by Master Gardener Christina Connell on using the color wheel for garden design.

Her presentation highlighted numerous pictures of gardens which had been designed using the color wheel.

The illustrations demonstrated the use of primary colors, secondary colors, complementary colors, monochromatic colors and analogous colors. She shared handouts and gave everyone a soil sample kit.

Christina Connell illustrates the use of the color wheel with a power-point presentation.