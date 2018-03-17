Expert delivers secret of ‘Goldilocks’ plant

The Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club was visited by District 4 Director Charlotte Croft, on Thursday, March 1, at the William Alfred Moore House.

Croft led club members on an exploration titled “Out of Africa … The African Violet.” She explained to members that the tropical plant was discovered in the East African nation of Tanzania. Because of its ability to bloom during the winter months, it became a popular houseplant in the 1960s.

African Violets, according to Croft, are the Goldilocks of plants because these beautiful plants “like it just right” — not too hot, cold, light, dark, wet or dry in order to thrive.

Croft shared the secrets to success with growing African Violets and the technique of dividing the plants and properly propagating new ones. She cautioned members about potential problems that frequently occur when working with African Violets and recommended remedies.

This expedition ended with the description of requirements for the plant to be judged in a flower show: a minimum of 20 blooms with only one crown and five steps of leaves.

The District 4 director divulged incredible insight and incentive on the care and maintenance of this blooming beauty, the African Violet.

Charlotte Croft, District 4 director with The Garden Club of N.C., divulged the secrets of African violets to the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club on March 1. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_March-2018-meeting.jpeg Charlotte Croft, District 4 director with The Garden Club of N.C., divulged the secrets of African violets to the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club on March 1. Submitted photo