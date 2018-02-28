ShadowGrass to perform at Reynolds Homestead

CRITZ, Va. — The American Music Series at the Reynolds Homestead continues with its annual youth concert here featuring ShadowGrass on March 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Expect a Sunday afternoon of exceptional bluegrass music, as ShadowGrass has been called “one of the most thrilling bluegrass bands to emerge from the musically rich Crooked Road area in recent memory” by the Richmond Folk Festival.

Music series organizer Mary Jo Leet said, “Their foot-tapping music and charming personalities draw a crowd and gain encouraging fans with each new place they visit. The band includes Presley Barker, guitar; Kyser George, bass; Luke Morris, mandolin; and Clay Russell, banjo. All of the members are award-winning youth musicians! ShadowGrass is striving to be the next torchbearers to carry on bluegrass music to future generations.”

Although they have their own style, ShadowGrass holds to their bluegrass roots, and their fast picking and fresh arrangements have earned the band numerous awards in youth and adult competitions across the region.

ShadowGrass has played at a number of venues, including Heartwood on the Crooked Road, Blue Ridge Music Center, the Lincoln Theatre, the Historic Earle Theatre, and at festivals such as the National Folk Festival, MerleFest, HoustonFest, the Richmond Folk Festival, SPGBMA, and IBMA. The group was chosen as a featured youth band for the IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival in 2016. Presley and Kyser have also appeared on Little Big Shots on NBC.

Admission to the concert is $8 for adults and ages 15 and younger are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased (or reserved) in advance by contacting or visiting Reynolds Homestead. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. The Reynolds Homestead is at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, VA, and staff may be reached at (276) 694-7181.