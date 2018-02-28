Art show opens Sunday in Critz

CRITZ, Va. —The Reynolds Homestead will be holding its Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony for the third annual Student Art Show on Sunday, March 4 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Students are eligible for prizes in five categories: Painting, Drawing, Three-Dimensional, Photography, and Graphic Design. In addition, Merit Awards are presented as well as other special awards including Best in Show and People’s Choice.

Art will be representing several area schools – Surry Central High School as well as students from Patrick County, Magna Vista and Bassett in Henry County, Virginia; along with North Stokes, as well as Fieldale Collinsville Middle School, Stuart Elementary, Southeastern Stokes Middle School, and several home school groups.

“The level of talent displayed by our young artists is quite amazing,” said senior program manager Lisa Martin. “I commend the art teachers and the schools for continuing to make a place for art in the curriculum, and for doing such a great job. I encourage everyone to come out and support our youth.”

There is no charge to attend the event, and refreshments will be served during the reception. The awards ceremony will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m.