Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Philgene Montgomery, Jr., age 45, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts possess schedule II controlled substance, possess schedule IV controlled substance and driving while license revoked.

• Crystal Jeanie Bowman Sheets, 39, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia, larceny and resist public officer.

• Joesph Michael Baxley, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for level three driving while impaired.

• Joseph Edward Dale, II, age 37, white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on supervision for inhale toxic fumes for intoxication.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Curtis Gray Porter, a black male, 54, who is wanted on a charge of failing to register change of address as a sex-offender.

• Brittany Adams, a white female, 25, who is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony T. Joyce, a black male, 34, who is wanted on a charge of failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.