Spelling Bee champ crowned

Imperative.

Look that word up online and you get a fairly straight-forward definition: of vital importance; crucial.

That’s about as concise and clear of a defintion one is likely to find.

For one local youth, however, the word has a new meaning: winner.

That’s because Will Banfield, from Meadowview Magnet Middle School, claimed the Surry County Spelling Bee title by correctly spelling the word “imperative.”

Will was one of hundreds of area students who began preparing for the spelling bee months ago. The students all competed for various schoolwide and grade level titles, working their way toward the county-wide competition held recently.

There, after some tense moments as all the schoolwide champions were on stage together trying desperately not to make a mistake, Will emerged as the overall winner for the county school system. Soe of the words that tripped up the contestants included pueblo, ventilate, and nightingale.

One of the school systems alumni, and perhaps one of the most successful spelling bee contestants in the county’s history, was onhand to oversee the event.

Tony Marion, a former Surry County Schools student, pronounced the words for the contestants to spell. Marion, during his time as a student, was a two-time Surry County Schools spelling champ. He went on to win the regional competition one of those years, advancing to the national spelling bee, where he finished fourth.

While this year’s county-side spelling bee was going on in the media center of the school, the individual grade champions were squaring off in some of the other rooms to claim the countywide title for their individual grade level.

For the countywide overall title, Will was first, followed by Allyn-Claire Simmons of Gentry Middle School, Luke Creed – of Meadowview Magnet, and Jacxon Gutierrez from Dobson Elementary School.