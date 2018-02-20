Spelling Bee champ crowned

Imperative.
Look that word up online and you get a fairly straight-forward definition: of vital importance; crucial.
That’s about as concise and clear of a defintion one is likely to find.
For one local youth, however, the word has a new meaning: winner.
That’s because Will Banfield, from Meadowview Magnet Middle School, claimed the Surry County Spelling Bee title by correctly spelling the word “imperative.”
Will was one of hundreds of area students who began preparing for the spelling bee months ago. The students all competed for various schoolwide and grade level titles, working their way toward the county-wide competition held recently.
There, after some tense moments as all the schoolwide champions were on stage together trying desperately not to make a mistake, Will emerged as the overall winner for the county school system. Soe of the words that tripped up the contestants included pueblo, ventilate, and nightingale.
One of the school systems alumni, and perhaps one of the most successful spelling bee contestants in the county’s history, was onhand to oversee the event.
Tony Marion, a former Surry County Schools student, pronounced the words for the contestants to spell. Marion, during his time as a student, was a two-time Surry County Schools spelling champ. He went on to win the regional competition one of those years, advancing to the national spelling bee, where he finished fourth.
While this year’s county-side spelling bee was going on in the media center of the school, the individual grade champions were squaring off in some of the other rooms to claim the countywide title for their individual grade level.
For the countywide overall title, Will was first, followed by Allyn-Claire Simmons of Gentry Middle School, Luke Creed – of Meadowview Magnet, and Jacxon Gutierrez from Dobson Elementary School.
The top finishers in the Surry County Spelling Bee are, front row, from left, Allyn-Claire Simmons, who finished second; Jacxon Gutierrez, who finished fourth; Luke Creed, who took third place, and champion Will Banfield. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.
The top finishers in the Surry County fourth grade spelling bee competition are, front row, from left, Cameron Allred, fourth place; Colton Moore, third place; Taegan Easter, second place, and Alexis Mayes, first place. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.
The top finishers in the Surry County fifth grade spelling bee are, front row, from left, fourth place Dane Spencer; third place Rafael Larraga-Reyes; second place Jayden Hampton; and first place Tandin Gunter. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.
The top finishers in the Surry County sixth grade spelling bee are, front row, from left, second place Katie Pell and first place winner Phoebe Edwards. Not pictured are fourth place Eli Scott third place finisher Dierks Daughenbough. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.
The top finishers in the Surry County seventh grade spelling bee are, front row, from left, third place finisher Valerie Lopez; second place Cheyenne Queen; and first place Erin Brendle. Not pictured is fourth place Abby Atkins. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.
The top finishers in the Surry County seventh grade spelling bee are, front row, from left, fourth place Alexis Sumnerl third place Jalen Smith; second place Jayden Sawyers; and first place Zyanya Uriaga Vega. On the back row are, from left, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Board of Education chair Dr. Terri E. Mosley, board members Mamie Sutphin and Clark Goings, and Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.