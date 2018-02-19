Five teachers recognized for certification

Five Surry County teachers received recognition for obtaining National Board certification during the Monday night county school board meeting.

The teachers are Mason Midkiff, Surry Central High School; Eric Riggs, Gentry Middle School; Heather Grant, Gentry Middle School; Shaunda York, Franklin Elementary School; and Jonathan Norman, Central Middle School. Ryan Flake, of Horace Mann Insurance, helped recognize these teachers with a door plaque for their classrooms.

With the addition of these five teachers, Surry County Schools has 81 teachers in the district who have earned this certification. According to the 2018 National Board database, North Carolina public school classrooms are welcoming 616 newly-certified National Board teachers. This newest batch of credentialed teachers brings the state’s total number of National Board Certified Teachers to 21,460 – the largest number of National Board Certified teachers in the nation.

“Our work at the National Board is based on the belief that every child across the country deserves to be taught by an accomplished teacher,” said Peggy Brookins, National Board president and CEO. “When accomplished practice becomes the norm, the advantage will be significant, spreading beyond students and teachers to be felt by their communities, employers and society at-large.”